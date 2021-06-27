Moldovans Line Up For Vaccine Shot As Ex-President Walks By

A "vaccination marathon" took place in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, on June 26. Official sources say that more than 4,000 people got a COVID-19 shot at the event, which was organized by the Chisinau City Administration in cooperation with the Moldovan Health Ministry. Igor Dodon, Moldova's former pro-Russian president and the leader of the Party of Socialists (PSRM), was seen chatting with people in the line ahead of the country's parliamentary elections set for July 11. A woman in the line was heard complaining to Dodon that "pensioners are kept standing and waiting for hours." This was the third mass inoculation day held by Chisinau authorities and the first one featuring the Russian-produced vaccine Sputnik V. AstraZeneca and the Chinese-produced Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines were also administered.