Moldovan Defense Minister Confirms Chisinau Has Asked West For Air-Defense Systems
Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii has confirmed that Moldova has asked its Western partners for air-defense systems, in a move that signals a departure from the country's policy of not seeking to purchase lethal weapons from the West.
Nosatii -- who attended the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein, Germany, last week -- acknowledged in an interview with RFE/RL that the chances of receiving such defensive armaments are slim at the moment when the top priority of Western allies remains delivering weapons to Ukraine.
"It is not as easy as a country to say, I want this and I want that, and hope that somebody will give it to you," Nosatii said, adding that discussions with Western countries on the issue are "ongoing.”
Moldova’s position on requesting Western weapons has changed following several incidents at its border with Ukraine, where Russian rockets shot down by Ukraine fell on Moldovan territory.
Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea to hit targets in Western Ukraine also fly often over the northeastern part of Moldova.
Currently the country lacks air-defense monitoring systems.
"The war in Ukraine has shown that Moldova's neutrality status and the discussions about Moldova's demilitarization are no longer current," Nosatii said.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moldova's separatist Transdniester region, which broke away in 1990, could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which also shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
Transdniester is a sliver of territory that borders Ukraine where hundreds of Russian troops remain deployed since before the fall of communism despite Chisinau's objections.
"The illegal presence of Russian troops in Transdniester clearly demonstrates that the 'neutrality' narrative was imposed on us," Nosatii said.
"Moldova's leadership has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of these troops, but they are still here, which proves that our 'neutrality' is only declarative."
Ukraine Appoints New Supervisory Board For State Gas Giant
Ukraine has appointed a new supervisory board to oversee the state-owned natural gas monopoly Naftogaz, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on January 24, meeting a requirement of a financial assistance program from the International Monetary Fund. Shmyhal told a government meeting that the new board consisted of four independent members and two representatives of the state, according to a video of the meeting posted on his Telegram channel. Ukraine's economy is heavily dependent on foreign aid since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country on February 24. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin Says Russian Pharmacies Are Short On Some Medicines
President Vladimir Putin said on January 24 that there were shortages of some medicines in Russia and that prices had gone up, despite the country producing more of its own drugs. While prescription drugs are exempt from Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, their delivery to Russia has been hit by transport, insurance, and customs hurdles caused by the war and other restrictive measures, industry figures say. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Russians rushed to stock up on drugs, with people buying a month's worth of medicine in just two weeks. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Media Groups Urge Kyrgyzstan To Withdraw Request To Halt RFE/RL's Operations
BISHKEK -- More than 25 media organizations and journalists in Kyrgyzstan have urged the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policies to withdraw a court request to halt the media operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, warning of its effect on the free press.
The letter, made public on January 24, says the move is illegal as Radio Azattyk, officially registered as Azattyk Media, had not violated any laws or regulations in the Central Asian nation.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after the media outlet refused to take down a video that was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America. Officials of the Central Asian nation have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
"[The ministry's motion] does not cite any fact or information proving that Azattyk Media systemically violated the country's laws. The closure of Azattyk Media would not only be a blow to freedom of speech and the independent media, it will certainly lead to a limiting of the right of citizens to receive information," the letter said.
Among organizations that signed the letter are Kyrgyzstan's Media Policy Institute Foundation, the Independent Union of Journalists, the Journalist Social Union, the Journalistic Investigations Foundation, the Media Consult Foundation, and others.
The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policies informed RFE/RL on January 23 that it had asked the Lenin district court in Bishkek to halt RFE/RL's media operations in the country. The court said later in the day that it will address the request on February 8.
The authorities' decision to block Radio Azattyk’s websites was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the country's parliament.
In response to notification about the move, RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said the broadcaster rejects "these continued unlawful attacks against Radio Azattyk and our independent reporting.”
“We will pursue all available legal means to preserve our operations in the country. We will continue to serve our loyal Kyrgyz audiences no matter what actions the Kyrgyz government takes,” Fly said in a statement published on January 23.
RFE/RL has appealed the move to block the sites with Bishkek's Birinchi Mai district court. The first hearing into the appeal is scheduled for January 26.
Group Of Crimean Tatars Detained In Russian-Occupied Crimea After Homes Searched
Russian authorities have detained six Crimean Tatars after their homes were searched in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
The Crimean Solidarity human rights group said on January 24 that the searches were conducted at the homes of Ekrem Krosh, Ayder Asanov, Refat Seydametov, Osman Abdurazzakov, Leman Zekiryayev, and Khalil Mambetov in the Dzhankoy district.
The men were later taken away by officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
Ekrem Krosh's wife, Amide Krosh, told the Crimean Solidarity group that the officers said the searches were part of an unspecified terrorism case.
Occupying Russian authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the searches and detention of the alleged suspects.
Since Moscow seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries. Moscow also backs separatists in a war against Ukrainian government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
- By AP
Poland Seeks Germany's Permission To Send Tanks To Ukraine
Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on January 24. Berlin has received Warsaw’s request, Blaszczak said in a tweet, although German officials did not immediately confirm that. Ukraine has been pleading for Western tanks to help it push back against Russia’s invasion. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Theater Director Whose Son Fled Russia Detained On Embezzlement Charge
The former director of the Red Torch Theater in Novosibirsk, Aleksandr Kulyabin, whose son fled Russia last year after he protested against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has been detained on embezzlement charges. The Novosibirsk regional prosecutor’s office said on January 24 that Kulyabin was detained after a search of his home. His pretrial restrictions are to be decided by a court. Timofei Kulyabin worked as the chief producer at the theater in the Siberian city before he left Russia for an unspecified country last spring. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Nobel Laureates Muratov, Ressa Urge Red Cross To Intervene On Behalf Of Navalny
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa have urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene on behalf of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who has spent more than 100 days in punitive solitary confinement since August 2022.
In a letter signed by Muratov and Ressa, published by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper on January 24, the two say that “as long as [Navalny's] torment goes on, we are all accomplices of the executioners.”
"Do as you are told by your universal humanitarian principle: Prevent human suffering."
Since January 1, dozens of lawmakers, lawyers, and physicians in Russia have urged President Vladimir Putin, the Prosecutor-General's Office and the presidential Council for Human Rights to intervene on behalf of Navalny, whose state of health has dramatically worsened after he was placed in punitive solitary confinement numerous times for what he and his supporters say are dubious reasons.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said in recent weeks that the opposition politician has a heavy cough and a fever, but the penitentiary's administration is not allowing medicine to be passed on to him.
The call by Muratov and Ressa, who were co-winners of the 2021 Nobel award, may fail to hit the mark, Novaya Gazeta said, given that ICRC officials say the organization “has no mandate for such actions.”
"We understand that the International Committee of the Red cross may face difficulties related to its authority and, therefore, we address all nongovernmental organizations that could assist to resolve this issue," Novaya Gazeta wrote.
Navalny suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at Putin's behest. He was arrested on January 17, 2021, upon arriving from Germany where he was treated for the poisoning.
After that, he was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March last year, Navalny was handed a separate nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
NATO'S Stoltenberg Says He's Confident Of A Solution Soon On Battle Tanks
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is confident the alliance will find a solution soon on the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine, he said after meeting Germany's defense minister on January 24. "At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster," Stoltenberg told reporters, standing alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. "I therefore welcome our discussion today. We discussed the issue of battle tanks. Consultations among allies will continue and I'm confident we will have a solution soon," Stoltenberg added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Azerbaijan Calls For Penalties After Tennis Player's Nagorno-Karabakh Message At Australian Open
Azerbaijan has called on the International Tennis Federation and the Russian Tennis Federation to take action after Karen Khachanov wrote messages of support for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh following wins at the Australian Open.
Khachanov, a Russian who has Armenian roots, twice wrote "Artsakh stay strong!" on a camera lens following victories in the Grand Slam tournament. Artsakh is the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh.
"The tennis player should be punished for the provocative actions and to keep such a situation from being allowed to repeat itself," the Azerbaijani Tennis Federation said in a statement dated January 23.
Following matches at the Australian Open, winners on the main court traditionally sign their name on the lens of a camera that sits courtside.
Khachanov, who won his quarterfinal match on January 24 against American Sebastian Korda, was born in Moscow. His Armenian father was born in Yerevan.
The 26-year-old world number 20 has publicly noted his Armenian roots many times previously.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Tensions in the region have flared again in recent weeks after protesters, who describe themselves as environmentalists, began a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only route for food, essential supplies, and people between Armenia and areas controlled by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The blockade, set up in December, was launched by the protesters who are demanding access to mining sites inside the breakaway region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia says has questioned whether the protesters are legitimate, saying they are actually a cover allowed by Baku in an attempt to put pressure on ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh to either leave the area or accept Azerbaijan's sovereignty.
WHO Urges 'Immediate Action' After Cough Syrup Deaths
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children -- mainly aged under 5 -- died of acute kidney injury in Gambia, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan -- and these deaths were associated with contaminated medicines, the WHO said in a statement on January 24. The medicines, over-the-counter cough syrups, had high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. "These contaminants are toxic chemicals used as industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that can be fatal even taken in small amounts, and should never be found in medicines," the WHO said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Finland Says Timeout Needed In Talks With Turkey Over NATO Bid
Finland's foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, told Reuters on January 24 that a timeout of a few weeks is needed in the talks between Finland, Sweden, and Turkey regarding the two Nordic nations' plans to join the NATO military alliance. Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said on January 23 that Sweden should not expect his country's support for NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm at the weekend that included the burning of a copy of the Koran. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Officials Out Amid Corruption Scandal As Poland Presses Germany On Tanks For Kyiv
A number of senior Ukrainian officials resigned or were fired on January 24 as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to eradicate corruption from his administration amid a high-profile graft scandal that is threatening to erode the so-far staunch Western support for the leadership in Kyiv.
The shake-ups came as Poland sent an official request to Berlin to re-export its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Berlin has received Warsaw’s request, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said in a tweet.
A German government source told Reuters that Warsaw's request to re-export up to 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine has been received, although Germany did not immediately confirm that officially.
Germany had initially showed reluctance both to providing such tanks to Kyiv itself or allowing third countries that have Leopard tanks to send them to Ukraine.
But Berlin has come under intense pressure from Ukraine and several NATO allies to change its position and allow the export of the Leopards.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on January 24 that he was confident the alliance will find a solution soon on the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine.
"At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster," Stoltenberg told reporters, after talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
On January 23, the German defense group Rheinmetall said it could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required over the next several months.
The Kremlin meanwhile said that German tank deliveries to Ukraine would bring "nothing good to the future relationship" between Berlin and Moscow. "They will leave a lasting mark," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said January 24.
The development on possible tank deliveries came as Ukrainian authorities moved to crack down on corruption, with three senior officials announcing their exit Tuesday.
Early on January 24, the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced on January 24 that he had tendered his resignation to Zelenskiy.
"I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging, adding, "Thank you to the armed forces for saving and defending our country."
Shortly after Tymoshenko's announcement, Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment, also resigned, citing "media accusations" of corruption.
A statement on the Defense Ministry's website said that Shapovalov's resignation was "a worthy deed" that would help retain trust in the ministry.
Also on January 24, Deputy Prosecutor-General Oleksiy Symonenko was fired in what the Prosecutor-General's Office said was a shake-up of senior officials.
A statement announcing his dismissal gave no reason for the decision but said it had been "according to his own wish."
Two deputy ministers -- Vyacheslav Nehoda and Ivan Lukerya -- also resigned from Ukraine's Ministry of Communities and the Development of Territories on January 24.
Nehoda and Lukerya both confirmed the moves on their Facebook pages.
The departures of the three officials came after Zelenskiy announced on January 23 in his nightly address that he would make personnel changes at senior and lower levels, following the most high-profile graft scandal engulfing Ukraine since Russia's invasion.
Oleh Nemchinov, a member of the Ukrainian government, later wrote on Telegram that the cabinet had approved the removal of Vitaliy Muzychenka, the deputy minister for social policies.
According to Nemchinov, the cabinet also approved presidential decrees to sack the heads of regional military administrations for the Dnipropetrovsk region (Valentyn Reznichenko), the Zaporizhzhya region (Oleksandr Starukh), the Kyiv region (Oleksiy Kuleba), the Sumy region (Dmytro Zhyvytskiy), and the Kherson region (Yaroslav Yanushevich).
The corruption scandal broke on January 22, when the Defense Ministry was accused by an investigative newspaper of overpaying suppliers for troops' food. The supplier has said a technical mistake was to blame and no extra money had been given. The ministry said the accusations were baseless.
The same day, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister, Vasyl Lozynskiy, was detained on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 bribe over the importation of generators in September, an allegation he denies.
On the battlefield, Ukraine's General Staff said in its January 24 report that it repelled Russian attacks in 11 locations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with enemy fire concentrated mainly in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said three people were killed and three were wounded by Russian shelling.
"On January 23, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: in Novopokrovskiy, Paraskoviyivka, and Chasovoy Yar," Kyrylenko said.
Russian forces also continued shelling Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Lyman, the General Staff said.
Front lines have been largely unchanged for two months despite heavy losses on both sides and incessant Russian bombardments.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
North Macedonia's President Accuses Unnamed Bulgarian Politicians Of Ties With Russian Intelligence
North Macedonia's president, Stevo Pendarovski, said on January 23 that a number of Bulgarian politicians who engage in campaigns against his country are connected to Russian intelligence services. “These are organized activities by structures from Bulgaria that were activated after the adoption of the European negotiation framework in July of last year,”Pendarovski said following a meeting of the country’s Security Council. He added that he will propose to the government that it should ban a Bulgarian member of the European parliament as well as several other Bulgarian nationals from entering North Macedonia due to their actions. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Serbia's Vucic: EU Will Halt Accession Talks If He Refuses To Normalize Ties With Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on January 23 that European and U.S. diplomats had warned him that if he does not accept a French-German proposal to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, EU accession negotiations with his country as well as Western investments will be halted. Vucic made the comments after meeting with a group of U.S. and European envoys in Belgrade on January 20. The EU proposal was presented to Serbia and Kosovo in December. Earlier this month, U.S. State Department counselor Derek Chollet said that the EU proposal was a good basis for conversation between Belgrade and Pristina. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Erdogan To Sweden: Don't Expect Turkish Support For NATO Bid After Stockholm Protest
Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm over the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 23. Protests in Stockholm against Turkey and against Sweden's bid to join NATO, during which a copy of the Koran was burned, have heightened tensions with Turkey, whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the military alliance. "Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership," Erdogan said in a speech after a cabinet meeting. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Sakharov Foundation Declared 'Undesirable' By Russia
Russia has declared the Andrei Sakharov Foundation an "undesirable" organization amid an ongoing crackdown on international and domestic NGOs, independent media, and civil society. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on January 23, saying that the activities of the Andrei Sakharov Foundation posed a "threat to the basic constitutional structure and security" of the country. The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran Charges 16, Including Several Teens, For Protests Amid Reports Of Forced Confessions
Iran has charged 16 people, including several teenagers, in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia for planning demonstrations and accusing them of espionage amid reports those detained gave confessions after being beaten.
In November, 25 people were arrested for allegedly having connections with "spy organizations" and "attempted to deceive and incite youth and teenagers through social networks to join protests" against the government after the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September.
A group called the Detainees Followup Committee, which was set up to monitor the arrests, said on January 22 that among those detained were several teenagers -- including a 15-year-old girl -- and eight women.
It added that 16 of the 25 are now being prosecuted in the case, and that even though none of them knew each other before being held by police, they went through "intense pressure during interrogations."
"None of them knew each other before and during the interrogations. They were forced to confess against each other after being beaten and threatened with rape," the committee said.
It added that the cases were being held in the Urmia Revolutionary Court even though some in custody should be in courts set up for minors.
Public anger erupted after the September 16 death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Protests in Iran do not have a centralized leadership, and protest calls are planned by people and often anonymous groups on social media. The country's leaders have blamed Western governments for the unrest.
One of the anonymous groups that has played a role in driving the protests is called "Youths of Tehran's Neighborhoods." Other cities have seen similar initiatives.
The role of younger Iranians in the unrest has been accompanied by reports of mass arrests of teens and heavy sentences for those convicted in adult courts.
The U.S.-based activist group HRANA quoted an informed source on January 4 as saying that the Revolutionary Court in the northern city of Sari handed down a death sentence to 18-year-old Arshia Takdastan after he was accused of throwing a bottle and a stone at a police car during a protest in the city of Nowshahr in September.
The court said Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over Amini's death.
The same court sentenced to death another teenager, 19-year-old Mehdi Mohammadifard, who was arrested during the same demonstration as Takdastan. Mohammadifard's offense was helping to organize and lead a September 21 rally in the city of Nowshahr.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Aid Chief Raises Women's Rights Concerns With Taliban In Afghan Capital
The United Nations' aid chief visited Kabul on January 23 and raised concerns over women's education and work with the Taliban administration's acting minister of foreign affairs, an Afghan ministry statement said. The Taliban-run administration last month ordered NGOs not to allow most female employees to work, prompting many aid agencies to partially suspend operations in the midst of a humanitarian crisis unfolding during a bitterly cold winter. UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths raised the issue of women's education and work and how this affected the UN's operations, according to the ministry statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Official Says Evidence Of War Crimes Against Children In Ukraine
SARAJEVO -- One of the independent members of the recently established UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine says investigators have found evidence of war crimes, including sexual abuse of children, during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with the "vast majority" of offenses having been committed by Russian troops.
Speaking in an interview with RFE/RL's Balkan Service on January 23, Jasminka Dzumhur, one of three members of the commission and Bosnia-Herzegovina's human rights ombudswoman with more than three decades of experience in the fields of the judiciary, human rights, and international relations, said there was a "very wide" range of crimes that have been uncovered in Ukraine.
"When we talk about children, they were wounded or killed by firearms. They were sexually abused. We recorded violations of the rights of children placed in homes for neglected children," Dzumhur said, adding that the commission had also received information about children being moved from Ukraine to Russia even though "in many cases" their biological parents still reside in Ukraine.
The European Union and human rights groups have accused Russia of human rights violations on the territory of Ukraine, including torture, abuse, rape, and other forms of violence as well as attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
Moscow has vehemently denied the allegations, despite mounting evidence, and has called on international bodies to investigate crimes it says have been committed against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.
Kyiv has said it will punish abuses committed by its own forces but believes the number of such incidents is small.
Dzumhur said the commission had found evidence that "war crimes, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law were committed on the territory of Ukraine, but that Russian armed forces were responsible for the vast majority of identified violations."
WATCH: A Russian soldier says he is ready to testify about Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
The United Nations set up the commission comprised of three experts in March 2022. It is headed by Norway's Erik Mose, the former president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and a former judge on Norway's Supreme Court. The third member is Colombian Paolo de Greiff, an expert on international justice issues.
Dzumhur said the commission will submit its report in March, when its mandate ends, and that all of the information presented in it will be "the direct result of the commission's work in the field, with confirmations from other sources."
However, she noted that the commission, which originally focused on four regions of Ukraine, had not been able to access certain parts of the country.
"We often have no or limited access to certain territories, specifically when we talk about Donetsk and Luhansk. The commission did not have the opportunity to visit and talk to people who live there."
She also said that the commission had been collecting information from other countries as well.
NATO's Baltic States, Russia Remove Ambassadors As Diplomatic Relations Downgraded
NATO and EU members Estonia and Latvia have told their Russian ambassadors to leave after Moscow said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing it of "total Russophobia." Estonia, Latvia, and Baltic neighbor Lithuania have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia's invasion. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had told the Estonian envoy he must leave next month, and both countries would be represented in each other's capitals by an interim charge d'affaires instead of an ambassador. Estonia responded in kind, telling the Russian envoy to leave by February 7, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Urges Azerbaijan To Reopen Lachin Corridor With Armenia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to reopen Nagorno-Karabakh's land link with Armenia, warning that a blockade of the corridor could undermine peace efforts between the two countries.
Blinken spoke by telephone with Aliyev "to urge an immediate reopening of the Lachin Corridor to commercial traffic," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on January 23.
"He underscored that the risk of a humanitarian crisis in the Lachin Corridor undermined prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement added.
Blinken last week also spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and voiced "deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh" due to the blockage of the corridor.
Government-backed Azerbaijani protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists have blocked a section of the sole road connecting Karabakh to Armenia since December 12 and are demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect "illegal" ore mines in Karabakh. Some activists have also called for the Russian peacekeepers to be replaced with an international force.
The Azerbaijani side insists that the road is open for humanitarian cargo, emergency services, and peacekeepers.
Armenia has called the blockade a gross violation of the Russian-brokered agreement from November 2020 that suspended more than a month of intense fighting in the decades-old Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.
That cease-fire ushered in a deployment of about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the area and joint monitoring of the situation with longtime Azerbaijani ally Turkey.
Close to 7,000 people died on both sides during the 2020 war that ended with Baku's regaining control of a big part of the region and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenians' control for three decades.
Earlier on January 23, the European Union said its had agreed to establish a civilian mission to Armenia to help improve security in the border area and ease tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan.
The mission, which was requested by Armenia will "conduct routine patrolling" in border areas to "strengthen the EU's understanding of the situation on the ground," the EU said in a statement, adding that the mission had a two-year mandate.
"The EU will continue to support de-escalation efforts and is committed to work closely with both sides towards the ultimate goal of sustainable peace in the region," EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said.
Armenia welcomed the EU decision, with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan saying that it "will contribute to peace, stability and security in the region."
"We will readily cooperate with the mission and support its activities," Mirzoyan said on Twitter.
There was no immediate reaction from Azerbaijan.
Earlier in January, Aliyev blasted the EU's plans to again monitor the border area from the Armenian side without Baku's consent. Aliyev said such a move "will not improve security" and will only complicate further EU mediation of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.
With reporting by AFP
Ex-FBI Official Charged With Violating U.S. Sanctions On Russia
A former top FBI official has been charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia by receiving concealed payments from oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on January 23. Charles McGonigal, who led the agency's counterintelligence division in New York, was arrested on January 21 on charges he agreed to investigate a rival oligarch in return for the payments from Deripaska after he was hit with sanctions in 2018, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prosecutors Seek 10 Years In Prison For Kyrgyz Protest Singer
BISHKEK -- Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for traditional Kyrgyz bard singer Bolot Nazarov for performing songs criticizing the Central Asian state's authorities.
Nazarov's lawyer, Bakyt Avtandil, told RFE/RL on January 23 that the prosecutor's request was announced at the trial four days earlier.
Nazarov is charged with the alleged possession of illegal drugs and stealing a horse, which he and his supporters reject as a politically motivated move against him over his professional activities.
Nazarov was initially arrested a year ago along with well-known investigative journalist Bolot Temirov for drug possession. Following an outcry by the two men's supporters, they were transferred to house arrest.
In November, police accused Nazarov of stealing a horse from a farmer and placed him back in pretrial detention.
Nazarov denies the new charge as well, saying that the owner had given him the horse as an award for winning a bards' competition.
After he was officially charged with stealing the horse, Nazarov returned it to the farmer. In December, the plaintiff asked the court to drop the charge against Nazarov, saying he has no claims against him.
But the judge refused to drop the charges.
Following the arrest with Nazarov, Temirov was deported to Russia in November after a Bishkek court found him guilty of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
Temirov, who has reported extensively about corruption among government officials in Kyrgyzstan, had both Kyrgyz and Russian citizenship. He has insisted that the court's decision was politically motivated, saying all his documents, including his Kyrgyz passport, had been legally and properly obtained.
The court's decision to deport Temirov has been condemned by a UN rights envoy, press-freedom defenders, and Western governments.
- By AFP
Sean Penn's Ukraine Documentary To Premiere At Berlin Film Fest
U.S. actor and director Sean Penn will premiere a documentary he filmed in Kyiv featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at next month's Berlin film festival, organizers said when they unveiled the full program on January 23. The Berlinale, as the February 16-26 event is known, will shine a spotlight on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as it passes its first anniversary. Penn's Superpower is billed as "the chronicle of a film project that reality forced to change into something less controllable but more meaningful." It will be the most prominent among several Ukraine-themed entries at the 73rd annual festival.
