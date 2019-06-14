Moldova's Democratic Party Cedes Power, Ends Government Standoff

Moldova's Democratic Party (PDM) says Prime Minister Pavel Filip's government is resigning, signaling that a standoff with an incoming coalition cabinet is coming to an end.

Vladimir Cebotari, vice president of PDM, announced the decision at a news conference in Chisinau on June 14.

He said PDM decided to stand down in an effort to resolve the weeklong political crisis that pitted the party against a coalition between the ACUM pro-EU alliance and the pro-Russian Socialist Party following months of political limbo caused by an inconclusive parliamentary election.

"We are stepping down in order to avoid an escalation that could lead to violence," Cebotari said.

After the February elections resulted in a hung legislature, Moldova's Constitutional Court on June 7 ordered the dissolution of parliament and ordered new elections to be held.

The basis of the ruling was a Moldovan law that requires a government to be formed within three months of the certification of election results.

But on June 8, parliamentary leaders from President Igor Dodon's Socialist Party struck a surprise deal with ACUM.

The new alliance, which controls 61 of the 101 seats in parliament, announced its goal was to remove Filip's government from power.

The alliance accused the court of misinterpreting the constitution and annulling the previous election results after 90 days instead of three months.

It also voted to approve a new government led by one of ACUM's leaders, Maia Sandu.

But the court responded on June 9 by declaring Sandu's government unconstitutional and suspending Dodon, the former leader of the Socialist Party.

Filip then stepped in as interim president, immediately dissolving the parliament and calling for snap elections on September 6. Both governments have been claiming power for the past week.