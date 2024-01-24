Moldovan Journalist Detained In Separatist Transdniester While Covering Anti-Chisinau March

A Moldovan journalist was detained on January 24 in Tiraspol, the capital of Moldova's Moscow-backed Transdniester region, while she was covering a march organized by the separatist authorities to protest trade duties introduced by Chisinau as part of its moves to align itself with European Union legislation as it prepares for accession talks with the 27-member bloc.

Viorica Tataru, who works for the local TV8 station, told her employer over the phone that she was being taken to the security service headquarters in Tiraspol by two men who introduced themselves as "collaborators."

Hundreds of people marched through Tiraspol after answering calls to attend a protest organized by the breakaway region's authorities against the new import and export duties announced on January 17 by Moldova's Reintegration Minister Oleg Serebrian.

"I was detained while I was asking people why they were attending the protest march and what they want. Two people who said were collaborators of security forces are taking us to their so-called security ministry," Tataru told TV8 over the phone after she was detained. "They say I will be interrogated as to what was the reason for my presence there and why I violated the law, since they consider us to be 'foreign media' from across the border. I just told them it was they who announced 'a massive protest' and we wanted to see if it was true, to talk to the people about what they want," she said.

Following Tataru's detainment, local human rights watchdog Promo-LEX has called on Moldova's government to immediately intervene to secure the journalist's release.

"It's paramount that authorities take decisive measures to protect press freedom and rights in the region," Promo-LEX said in a statement.

Russian-speaking Transdniester, a sliver of land between the left bank of the Dniester and Ukraine, declared independence from then-Soviet Moldova in 1990 over perceived fears that Chisinau would seek re-unification with its kin in Romania.

Chisinau and Tiraspol fought a short but bloody war in the spring of 1992 after Moldova itself declared independence in the waning days of the USSR. More than 1,000 people were killed during the conflict that was quelled by the Russian forces stationed in Transdniester since Soviet times who intervened on the side of Russian-speaking separatists.

Although Moscow never officially recognized Transdniester's independence, it still stations more than 1,000 troops in the region as "peacekeepers" and guardians of a huge Soviet-era arms and ammunition depot in the village of Colbasna.

Years of half-hearted OSCE-brokered negotiations between Chisinau and Tiraspol to resolve the frozen conflict have yielded no result amid Moscow's continuous backing of the separatists.

However, after pro-Western President Maia Sandu came to power in 2020 and put Moldova firmly on the European path while strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chisinau secured an invitation to open membership negotiations with the EU, Transdniester's unresolved status has come under the spotlight again.

As aid from Moscow has been slowly drying up after decades amid the war in Ukraine, separatist leaders are under increasing economic pressure as Chisinau advances on the path to EU integration and is beginning to adopt the bloc's rules.