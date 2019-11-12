Moldovan Parliament To Consider Confidence Vote In Sandu's Cabinet

Moldova's parliament is set to consider a confidence vote on November 12 in Prime Minister Maia Sandu's pro-Western government.

The pro-Russian Moldovan Socialist Party (PSRM) filed the no-confidence motion on November 8 after Sandu's cabinet changed the procedure for appointing the prosecutor-general.

The procedure was rejected by the Socialists, led by President Igor Dodon, with whom the prime minister's pro-EU ACUM bloc has a fragile governmental alliance.

Under the new procedure, the prime minister nominates the prosecutor-general.

Sandu has proposed that the Venice Commission, the EU's expert body on constitutional law, examine the amendments after they go into effect.

However, the PSRM rejected the compromise on grounds that the Venice Commission doesn't examine laws once they enter force.

On November 4, a Socialist candidate for the time first in the country's post-Soviet history was elected as mayor of Chisinau, the capital.

The Socialists are currently the strongest political force in Chisinau's local city council.

Moldova has struggled to implement reforms urged by many in the West since the disappearance of more than $1 billion from state-owned banks five years ago shattered the already impoverished ex-Soviet state's economy and took down a government.

Inconclusive national elections in February sparked a major constitutional crisis in the summer and a showdown involving Dodon, the Constitutional Court, and parliamentary deputies who sought to install Sandu as prime minister.

The resulting situation was eventually endorsed by Dodon and Sandu, who has since led the country with support from a liberal-populist alliance in coalition with the Socialists.

With reporting by Newsmaker.md, Noi.md, and News.am