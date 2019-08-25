Moldovan PM: People 'Will Never Approve Federalization'

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu says that the country's "citizens will never approve federalization," which is one of the proposals made by Russia to settle Moldova's problem with its Transdniester breakaway region. Sandu spoke to RFE/RL in Chisinau on August 23 ahead of her upcoming U.S. visit, which is due to start on August 31. The Moldovan leader also said she expected the new government in Ukraine to cooperate on cutting off the Transdniester region from illicit revenues.