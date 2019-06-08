Moldovan Political Leaders Scramble To Avoid Dissolution Of Parliament

CHISINAU -- Parliamentary leaders in Moldova have met in an extraordinary session in the latest attempt to form a government following inconclusive elections in February.

The Socialist Party and the right-center ACUM bloc, which together control 61 seats out of 101, convened the June 8 session, at which they signed an agreement on political cooperation.

However, the Constitutional Court has responded affirmatively to a request by the Democratic Party, which controls 30 mandates, to nullify the proceedings.

Representatives of the Democratic Party and the Socialist Party on June 7 failed to reach an agreement on cooperation.

The rump parliament voted to approve Socialist Party leader Zenaida Greceanii as speaker and voted on other key parliamentary leadership posts.

ACUM leader Maia Sandu was approved as prime minister.

The Constitutional Court almost immediately issued a statement invalidating the proceedings.

"The court finds the decision of June 8, 2019, taken by the members of the 10th parliament to elect Zinaida Greceanii to the post of speaker of parliament to be unconstitutional," the court's statement said.

The court also declared all future decisions of the parliament invalid as well.

Moldova's pro-Russian president, Igor Dodon, a former head of the Socialist Party, attended the extraordinary session to support the last-minute effort to form a government.

Peter Michalko, the European Union ambassador to Moldova, posted on Facebook that "political parties in the Moldovan parliament continue to look for [a] solution to the political blockage."

"Democratically elected representatives should decide the outcome of the political process," Michalko wrote. "The EU wants to continue its close relations with the Republic of Moldova and the implementation of the Association Agreement for the benefit of Moldovan citizens."

Under Moldovan law, if parliament fails to form a government within 90 days of the certification of election results, the president can dissolve the legislature and call new elections.

The deadline for political leaders to avoid this outcome is June 9.