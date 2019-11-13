Moldovan President Favors Technocrat Government After PM Toppled

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has voiced hope that a new government could be promptly formed to replace pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu's cabinet after it lost a confidence vote on November 12.



Dodon, speaking at a news conference on November 13 following consultations with parliamentary factions, said he favors a technocratic cabinet as a resolution to the issue.



Sandu's short-lived government came to power in June after her pro-European ACUM alliance formed an uneasy coalition with the Russian-aligned Moldovan Socialist Party (PSRM) and ousted the Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM), led and funded at the time by oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc.



The alliance between the pro-Western and pro-Russia parties came following months of political uncertainty prompted by inconclusive national elections in February.



The PSRM, led by Dodon, filed the no-confidence motion on November 8 after Sandu’s cabinet changed the procedure for appointing the prosecutor-general, under which the prime minister would nominate candidates for the position.



The no-confidence motion passed after PDM deputies joined PSRM to topple Sandu's cabinet.



"The president will take the initiative and nominate a candidate for prime minister," Dodon said.



"It will be a government of technocrats, specialists, who will be successful. It won't be a government that makes political statements," he added.



However, ACUM politicians told the media after meeting with Dodon that they will only back Maia Sandu to form a new cabinet, as a guarantee that she will be able to continue her program of reforms.



Moldova has struggled to implement reforms urged by many in the West after the disappearance of more than $1 billion from state-owned banks five years ago. The missing funds helped shatter the already impoverished ex-Soviet state's economy and took down the government.



Plahotniuc, a controversial tycoon whose critics say wielded overwhelming control over Moldova's politics and economy, left the country after his PDM party lost power in summer.