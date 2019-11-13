Moldovan President Favors Technocrat Government After PM Toppled

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has voiced hope that a new government could be promptly formed to replace pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu's cabinet after it lost a confidence vote on November 12.
Dodon, speaking at a news conference on November 13 following consultations with parliamentary factions, said he favors a technocratic cabinet as a resolution to the issue.
Sandu's short-lived government came to power in June after her pro-European ACUM alliance formed an uneasy coalition with the Russian-aligned Moldovan Socialist Party (PSRM) and ousted the Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM), led and funded at the time by oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc.
The alliance between the pro-Western and pro-Russia parties came following months of political uncertainty prompted by inconclusive national elections in February.
The PSRM, led by Dodon, filed the no-confidence motion on November 8 after Sandu’s cabinet changed the procedure for appointing the prosecutor-general, under which the prime minister would nominate candidates for the position.
The no-confidence motion passed after PDM deputies joined PSRM to topple Sandu's cabinet.
"The president will take the initiative and nominate a candidate for prime minister," Dodon said.
"It will be a government of technocrats, specialists, who will be successful. It won't be a government that makes political statements," he added.
However, ACUM politicians told the media after meeting with Dodon that they will only back Maia Sandu to form a new cabinet, as a guarantee that she will be able to continue her program of reforms.
Moldova has struggled to implement reforms urged by many in the West after the disappearance of more than $1 billion from state-owned banks five years ago. The missing funds helped shatter the already impoverished ex-Soviet state's economy and took down the government.
Plahotniuc, a controversial tycoon whose critics say wielded overwhelming control over Moldova's politics and economy, left the country after his PDM party lost power in summer.
Moldovan President Favors Technocrat Government After PM Toppled
Moldovan President Igor Dodon has voiced hope that a new government could be promptly formed to replace pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu's cabinet after it lost a confidence vote on November 12.