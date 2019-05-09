Montenegro Court Convicts 14 On Terrorism Charges

A Montenegrin court has convicted 14 people of attempted terrorism and creating a criminal organization in an October 2016 effort to violently overthrow the government and derail the country's bid to join NATO.

Those convicted include two leaders of Montenegro's opposition Democratic Front, another Montenegrin citizen, nine citizens of Serbia and two alleged Russian military intelligence officers, who have been tried in absentia.

In addition to the charges handed down to the 14 defendants of creating a criminal organization with the aim of undermining Montenegro's constitutional order, the two Russians have also been charged with terrorism.

Prosecutors accused the two alleged Russian military intelligence (GRU) officers of organizing the alleged plot.



The Kremlin has denied claims that "Russian state bodies" were involved.

Montenegro in June 2017 became the 29th member of NATO, a step that was bitterly criticized by Russia and opposed by some Montenegrins who advocate closer ties with Moscow.

Ahead of the expected verdict following a 19-month trial, the Democratic Front warned that a conviction of its leaders, Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic, would risk "irremediably destabilizing Montenegro."

Djukanovic, who was elected president in 2018, and his Democratic Party of Socialists have ruled Montenegro virtually unchallenged for decades.



His government is currently facing regular demonstrations by protesters accusing it of corruption and authoritarianism.