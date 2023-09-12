News
Hundreds Stage New Protest Over Oncology Scandal In North Macedonia
Several hundred demonstrators marched, blew airhorns, and chanted, "No justice, no peace!" in the streets of the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, late on September 11 to demand justice over shocking allegations of corruption and abuse in the oncology sector.* The demonstrators gave officials one week to shed more light on the case or face stepped-up protests. Prosecutors and the Interior Ministry earlier this month announced preliminary investigations into months-old reports that vital drugs for cancer patients were being stolen from a state-run clinic to be sold on the black market, along with mismanagement and other problems, sparking a first protest. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
* CORRECTION: A previous version of this story erroneously referred to Montenegro, instead of North Macedonia.
More News
Council Of Europe Pursues 'Comprehensive Accountability' For Russia's Actions In Ukraine
Justice ministers and other representatives of Council of Europe member states and observers met in Riga on September 11 to explore ways "to achieve comprehensive accountability for the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and provide redress to all victims of the war." Discussion included talks on how to return Ukrainian children taken to Russia. A joint statement adopted by more than 40 attendee countries said: "We are convinced that all allegations of crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by Russian forces in Ukraine must be fully investigated and, where warranted, prosecuted on national and international levels in order that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."
Reports: North Korea's Kim Arrives In Russia Ahead Of Meeting With Putin
Reports say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency showed footage on September 12 of what it said was Kim’s train traveling in the Pacific coast region of Primorsky Krai. Kim is expected to meet Putin “in the coming days,” according to the Kremlin, most likely in the Primorsky port city of Vladivostok. U.S. officials say Putin may be seeking more weaponry and artillery from Pyongyang to bolster stocks as a Ukrainian counteroffensive makes slow advances against Russian forces.
Iranian Government Targets Student Associations To Quell Support For Protests
Iran's government is threatening to shut down several university student associations as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent within academic circles less than a week ahead of the anniversary of the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022.
The latest incident involves the Allameh University in Tehran, where authorities not only revoked the license of the Free Thought Student Association at the school but also seized and emptied the association's offices.
The Telegram channel United Students, which covers student activism in Iran, reported that the university's cultural deputy announced the revocation of the license, while the faculty's security agents, bypassing legal procedures, forcibly emptied the office. Some students reported losing personal items in the raid.
The student asssociation condemned the raid, saying that "attacking student associations is tantamount to attacking the political life and collective action of students."
As the new academic year approached, student activists reported a wave of activity bans and, in some cases, complete revocation of licenses for student associations across various universities nationwide.
Armin Jalali Roshan, a former member of the Progressive Student Association at Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology, noted the creation of 200 "disciplinary cases" and dozens of "suspension-from-studies" verdicts for students at the school.
He said three main student associations usually exist at Amirkabir University, one of which, the Progressive Islamic Students Association, has effectively been dissolved, while the other two now lack official permission to operate or hold elections.
At Kerman Medical University in central Iran, student activists reported that two of the school's three student associations are aligned with the government. Those bodies are allowed to function as usual, while the third association, the Islamic Student Association of Kerman Medical University, has had its operations curtailed.
Mehran Ahmadbeigi, the current secretary-general of the association, recently was sentenced to a six-month suspension and a ban from using social facilities until the end of his studies for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom protests. Erfan Azimipour, the former secretary-general, received a 24-month suspension from studies and was forced to change the location of his studies.
At the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, the head of the oversight board for student associations was issued a six-month suspension of activities for the Islamic Student Association. The reason cited for the suspension was a statement by the association that supported "protesting the oppressive and intimidating atmosphere created in the university."
These suspensions and raids come amid a broader wave of dismissals targeting faculty members at various Iranian universities. In recent weeks, officials have warned that students and educators will be under increased scrutiny.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after first being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Administration Said To Issue $6 Billion Sanctions Waiver Amid Signs Of U.S.-Iran Prisoner Swap
Multiple news agencies say U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed off on a sanctions waiver to allow some $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be transferred from South Korea to Qatar as part of a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap, with AP saying Congress was notified of the move on September 11.
Tehran had indicated earlier on September 11 that it believed a swap would be finalized soon.
Last month, Iranian and U.S. officials said they had reached an agreement on moving five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, into house arrest from the notorious Evin prison where they were being held. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified.
The limited custody of the Americans was said to be part of a larger deal involving up to $7 billion in assets frozen in South Korea.
The United States had declined to confirm the amount of money involved and said it was not U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
Senior Iranian officials said last month that the five imprisoned individuals would remain in Iran until all conditions -- which reportedly included the release of several Iranian prisoners in the United States -- were met. The identities of the Iranians have not been disclosed.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said through a spokesman on September 11 that $6 billion in assets in South Korea would be unblocked within days and that a swap would take place "in the near future." But the spokesman, Naser Qanaani, said the events were not linked.
Later the same day, AP reported that Blinken signed the blanket waiver for international banks to unfreeze the Iranian assets in South Korea last week and cited a notification to Congress.
It said that as part of the deal, the Biden administration had agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.
U.S. President Joe Biden has already faced tough criticism from Republicans and others who oppose any deal that might throw a lifeline to an Iranian economy buffeted by U.S. sanctions, with Tehran continuing what they say is disruptive and dangerous behavior in the region.
Mike Turner, the Republican head of the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives, has said Congress should consider a travel ban to prevent Americans from traveling to Iran.
The Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized its efforts to end the suffering of unjustly detained individuals and the pain their families suffer during their detention.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Lithuania Counters Lukashenka's Squeeze On Belarusians Abroad With 'Foreigner Passports'
The head of the Lithuanian Interior Ministry's Migration Department says the number of Belarusian nationals seeking so-called foreigners' passports is likely to rise following a consular clampdown by Minsk but that Belarusians who fled the regime and have the proper documentation can receive the alternative Lithuanian travel document in as little as five days.
Migration Department Director Evelina Gudzinskaite said foreigners' passports have been used only rarely in the past but that more than 1,000 Belarusians who fled their homeland now live in Lithuania.
Vilnius and other EU capitals are seeking ways to ease life for Belarusian expatriates since longtime ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka last week ordered his embassies abroad to stop issuing new passports and limit other services in what critics fear is an effort to clamp down further on dissent.
Tens of thousands of Belarusians have left Belarus since Lukashenka claimed a sixth presidential mandate after a flawed presidential election in 2020 and unleashed a brutal crackdown on unprecedented pro-democracy demonstrations and on opposition leaders.
The presidential challenger who claimed to have beaten Lukashenka on a tide of public dissatisfaction and resentment against his police-state tactics, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to neighboring Lithuania along with many other opposition leaders who were either expelled or threatened with jail terms.
Gudzinskaite told Delfi.lt in remarks published on September 11 that Vilnius believes demand will grow following Lukashenka's most recent tightening of services to Belarusian citizens abroad.
She then told RFE/RL's Belarus Service that just 16 Belarusians applied to Lithuanian authorities for the foreigners' passports all of last year.
"More than 1,000 Belarusians who left and cannot return to their homeland now live in Lithuania," Gudzinskaite said. "Sooner or later, their passports will expire and they will need another document."
She said that "if all the documents are in order, the procedure for preparing a passport of a foreign citizen takes five days."
According to Lukashenka's decree published on September 4, Belarusians can only get a new passport or renew an old one inside Belarus.
Belarus's largely exiled opposition has called the move a “repressive mechanism.”
They have expressed hope that European and other governments will help Belarusians avoid being forced to return to the country against their will -- particularly those who might face jail or other persecution from a regime seemingly spurred by its deepening alliance with Moscow and increasing isolation from the West.
U.K. Says Russia Targeted Black Sea Cargo Ship With Missiles
Russia's military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with "multiple missiles" last month, but they were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian forces, Britain said on September 11, citing intelligence. A vessel in Russia's Black Sea Fleet fired the missiles, which included two Kalibr cruise missiles, toward the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa on August 24, according to the U.K. government. "Despite its failure, this is a clear demonstration of Russia's continuing attempts to choke Ukraine's economy," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's 'History Of Independent Journalism Is Over,' Says Nobel Laureate
Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov believes there is neither freedom of the press nor freedom of expression in his home country. "The history of independent journalism is over, [it's] finished," the 61-year-old said on September 11 at the start of the first Hamburg Press Freedom Week. The editor in chief of the Novaya gazeta newspaper, which is banned in Russia, told Germany's NDR public broadcaster that, since he still lives in Moscow and will return there, he can only say in Hamburg what he can also say there, and "in Moscow, I can't talk about anything anymore."
Iran Continues Its Crackdown On Baha'i Faith With Arrests, 12 School Closures
Iran's judiciary says it has closed down 12 schools and educational centers and made several arrests in the northern Iranian city of Babol on charges of “promoting the Baha'i faith,” the country's largest non-Muslim community.
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the chief justice of Mazandaran, said on September 10 that activities promoting the religion were carried out at two schools and several educational and sports centers by "employing Baha'i teachers and coaches."
He added that as a result of the operation, intelligence forces arrested two individuals identified as "prominent Baha'i coaches in Iran."
During the closing of the educational centers in Babol, "several books and brochures related to Baha'i magazines" were confiscated, he said.
The move comes amid a surge in the summoning and detention of Baha'i members across Iran, where it is considered a heretical sect.
The government has also been ratcheting up pressure on various groups and political factions in an attempt to avoid a new wave of nationwide protests as the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini approaches on September 16.
Last month, security agencies arrested nine Baha'i citizens in Tehran and seized "40 pharmacies and warehouses" owned by them.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. The tragedy sparked a wave of nationwide protests in support of freedom and a subsequent crackdown on many groups by the government as it faced the most serious challenge to its rule since the 1979 Islamic revolution
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Court Sentences Political Activist To One Year In Prison
A court in Bishkek has sentenced opposition activist Mirlan Uraimov to one year in prison. The Birinchi Mai district court pronounced the sentence on September 11 after finding Uraimov guilty of "public calls to seize power." Uraimov's lawyer, Yulia Bogdanova, called the sentence "illegal," adding that she will appeal it. Uraimov, a member of the opposition Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party, was arrested in February. He was later released but ordered not to leave Bishkek. His party has held several rallies in which they have called the arrest politically motivated and demanding his release. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By AFP
IAEA Notes 'Decrease In Interest' Over Iran's Nuclear Program
The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, said on September 11 that he was concerned at a "decrease in interest" from unnamed IAEA member states over Iran's nuclear efforts. "There is a certain routinization of what is going on there [in Iran] and I am concerned about this, because the issues are as valid today as they were before," he told reporters on the first day of the IAEA board of governors' meeting in Vienna. Diplomatic sources say the United States and the so-called E3 group -- France, Germany, and the United Kingdom -- have no plans this week to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the IAEA. To see the original story by AFP, click here.
Bosnian Court Confirms Indictment Against Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik
The highest judicial body in Bosnia-Herzegovina has confirmed an indictment against secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and the acting director of an official legal bulletin over a push to ignore decisions by the international overseer in the stubbornly divided Balkan country.
The Bosnian state court confirmation of investigators' assertions, filed in August, was confirmed to RFE/RL's Balkan Service on September 11.
It clears the way for the first trial in Bosnia of Dodik for alleged political crimes since he emerged as a major force in postwar Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity that along with a Bosniak-Croat federation compose Bosnia since a 1995 peace deal.
Dodik and Milos Lukic, who heads Bosnia's official legal gazette, are charged with criminal offenses in connection with efforts to ignore decisions by Bosnia's Constitutional Court and to block the publication of decisions by international High Representative Christian Schmidt.
The Office of the High Representative is the international community's overseer of civilian, administrative, and other aspects of government stemming from the Dayton agreement that ended three years of intense fighting in 1995, following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
Dodik's lawyer, Goran Bubic, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that he had no official information and could not comment until any indictment was delivered to his client.
The legislation at the center of the case was approved by Republika Srpska lawmakers in June and signed by Dodik on July 7, before being published in the gazette run by Lukic.
The Bosnian court first received the indictments from federal prosecutors on August 11 but returned it for amendment on August 18. The amended indictments came back to the court on August 24.
The threat of a criminal trial for longtime secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Dodik sparked roadblocks and protests from Serbs beginning on September 1.
Dodik is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Republika Srpska officials led by Dodik have questioned Schmidt's legitimacy since Moscow and Beijing opposed his appointment through their roles on the UN Security Council.
Schmidt has called the protests on the entities' mutual frontiers a "cheap manipulation" of citizens in a country still heavily divided along ethnic lines between majority Bosniaks, Croats, and Serbs. He said it was “irresponsible to stage divisive political events at the Inter-Entity Boundary Line," which he called not a border between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation but a "purely administrative line."
Over the weekend, Dodik appeared to slightly back off his pledge to ban Schmidt, who is based in Sarajevo, from entering Republika Srpska.
Dodik is under sanctions by the U.S Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of the country. He has also been designated for sanctions by the U.K. government because of his attempts to push for "de facto secession of Republic of Srpska."
Russian Ruble Soars To Strongest Level Versus Dollar Since Late August
The Russian ruble strengthened to a more than one-week high against the dollar on September 11, rising sharply after hitting its weakest mark since mid-August on September 8, as the market turns its attention to a central bank rate decision later this week. The ruble plunging to a near 17-month low in August of 101.75 to the U.S. dollar led the central bank to make an emergency 350-basis-point rate hike to 12 percent on August 15. Analysts polled by Reuters on September 11 expect the central bank to raise rates again on September 15, which could lend further support to the ruble. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks Six Years In Prison For Uzbek Journalist Mavjuda Mirzaeva
Prosecutors have asked a court in Tashkent to convict and sentence journalist Mavjuda Mirzaeva to six years in prison on charges of slander, insult, and extortion. Uzbek human rights activist Abdurahmon Tashanov said on Facebook over the weekend that the prosecution also asked the Shaikhontohur district court last week to deprive Mirzaeva from the right to work as a journalist for three years after serving her prison term. Mirzaeva is a former press secretary of the Employment Ministry. She and several journalists from the Human.uz website were arrested earlier this year. The trial is being held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
IAEA Chief Concerned About Russian Troops, Fighting Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Russia's military presence at Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and fighting near the facility pose a security risk, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has told the organization's board of governors. Grossi referred to his recent Ukraine report, in which he spoke of a "continued, significant military presence" at the nuclear site. A team of IAEA observers has been permanently at the nuclear power plant near the front line for a year. Russia announced the capture of the Zaporizhzhya power station in early March 2022.
Latvia Registers Record Number Of Migrants At Border With Belarus
Latvia prevented 246 people from illegally crossing from neighboring Belarus on September 10 -- a 24-hour record, the Latvian Border Guard said on September 11. According to the Border Guard, 472 people tried to cross the EU's external border in the past three days. That brings the total number of attempted illegal border crossings this year to over 7,800, compared to just under 5,300 last year. Along with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania accuse Belarus's longtime ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka of bringing migrants to the EU's external border in an organized way to put pressure on the West.
EU Warns Russia There Will Be 'Consequences' After 'Illegal' Vote In Occupied Ukraine
The European Union has warned Russia of “consequences” for those involved in organizing the “illegal” elections over the weekend in Ukrainian regions occupied by the Kremlin, while Germany said new EU sanctions are possible.
Moscow claimed on September 11 that the country’s ruling party, United Russia, had won local elections in Ukrainian areas occupied by Russia.
Brussels followed soon afterward by condemning the vote, which it said represented “yet another manifest violation of international law,” adding that it will not recognize "either the holding of these so-called 'elections' or their results."
“We strongly reject this further futile attempt by Russia to legitimize or normalize its illegal military control and attempted annexation of parts of Ukrainian territories,” the statement said. “Russia's political leadership and those involved in organizing them will face the consequences of these illegal actions.”
A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said in Berlin on September 11 that EU sanctions against those responsible for holding the elections “are conceivable.”
Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has imposed 11 rounds of sanctions against Moscow and those around President Vladimir Putin.
The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the illegally occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions of Ukraine began on September 8 and concluded on September 10.
Russia’s Central Election Commission claimed on September 11 that the country’s ruling party, United Russia, had won the most votes in elections held in the occupied Ukrainian regions, none of which Moscow fully controls.
In September 2022, Moscow proclaimed its annexation of the four partially occupied regions after staging referendums that Western nations dismissed as fraudulent. Three-quarters of the countries at the United Nations General Assembly in October 2022 condemned Russia's “attempted illegal annexation” of the four regions.
Balloting in the occupied areas of Ukraine has been denounced by Kyiv and the West as a “sham” and a violation of international law. Ukrainian officials urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote, which the Foreign Ministry called “fake elections.”
Voting in the Ukrainian regions took place early and at home with armed men accompanying election officials along streets. Armed men were also seen at voting polls.
Moscow has partially occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia since early in the war in Ukraine, while parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions were overrun by Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Ukrainian forces have since retaken Kherson’s local capital and are pressing a counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhya that has been making slow progress.
The votes in the occupied areas were held the same weekend that local elections were held in Russia. Preliminary results showed that Russia’s ruling party and candidates backed by the Kremlin were expected to win.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Support Grows As Hunger Strike By Afghan Activists In Germany Enters Second Week
A hunger strike by a group of Afghan rights activists to protest the anti-female policies of the ruling Taliban has entered its second week as they seek international recognition of the militants' policies as "gender apartheid."
The protest that began on September 1 in the German city of Cologne comes after the Taliban rulers who seized power in the country two years ago banned women from education and from working in most economic sectors. The hard-line Islamist group has also banned women from visiting parks and imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
Zarmina Paryani, whose sister Tamana Zaryab Paryani was taken to the hospital on the night of September 9 after her health rapidly deteriorated because of the hunger strike, struck a defiant tone, saying that "until Tamana’s demands are heard, she will not end her strike.”
"She told doctors she could not leave her comrades alone and returned straight to the protest camp from the hospital,” Zarmina Paryani told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
The two sisters and several other Afghan women activists said they launched the strike after hundreds of protests inside Afghanistan and internationally failed to produce any results.
The protest has attracted solidarity and support from rights activists in Europe and Pakistan, they say.
“There is gender apartheid in Afghanistan,” said Ziauddin Yousafzai, the father of Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who visited the protesters in Cologne on September 11.
“Under the Taliban, there is no notion of a public life for women,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal.
In the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, Roqia Saee, an Afghan women’s rights activist, is leading a hunger strike in solidarity with the activists in Cologne.
“We will continue the strike until the United Nations, countries of the region and the world, and those who support human rights pay attention to our demand,” she told Radio Azadi.
Since July, UN experts and senior officials have said the Taliban’s systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
The Taliban, however, has so far resisted all international and domestic pressure calling for a change in policies toward women.
RFE/RL Welcomes EU Move To Sanction FSB Officials Over Yesypenko's Incarceration
RFE/RL has welcomed a decision by the European Council to sanction two officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who are responsible for the investigation into, and torture of, the journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko.
Yesypenko, a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen who contributes to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced to six years in prison in February 2022 by a Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea.
The European Council announced on September 8 that it had sanctioned six individuals -- including the two FSB officers -- "that either took part in torturing Vladyslav Yesypenko, or conducted the investigations in his case, and those of members of the Crimean Tatar community, and of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Crimea."
“I'm grateful to our European partners for their commitment to hold to account those responsible for Vladyslav Yesypenko’s unjust imprisonment and inhumane treatment,” acting RFE/RL President Jeffrey Gedmin said in a statement on September 11. “Vlad should be released immediately to his wife and young daughter.”
WATCH: RFE/RL freelance correspondent Vladyslav Yesypenko, who has been in detention in Russian-occupied Crimea, has made detailed allegations in court about being tortured while in custody. (Originally published in 2021)
Server error
Oops, as you can see, this is not what we wanted to show you!
This URL has been sent to our support web team to look into it immediately. Our apologies.
Please use Search above to see if you can find it elsewhere
A former resident of Crimea who left for mainland Ukraine following the 2014 Russian invasion and illegal annexation of the peninsula, Yesypenko would later return to Crimea periodically to report for RFE/RL on the social and environmental situations in Crimea.
The FSB detained Yesypenko in Simferopol on March 10, 2021, on suspicion of collecting information for Ukrainian intelligence. During his apprehension, the FSB claimed that it found an object "looking like an explosive device" in his automobile. He was later charged with "making firearms."
Yesypenko testified during a court hearing that Russian authorities "want to discredit the work of freelance journalists who really want to show the things that really happen in Crimea."
He also made detailed allegations in court about being brutally tortured by Russian FSB officers who forced him into making a false "confession" on Russian television.
In May 2022, Yesypenko was awarded the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award in the United States, which is given to honor writers who are political prisoners.
In August 2022, a Russia-controlled court in Crimea shortened Yesypenko's prison term by one year.
International Rights Groups Demand Immediate Release Of Tajik Political Activist
In a joint statement on September 11, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Human Rights Watch, Freedom for Eurasia, and Freedom Now demanded Tajik authorities drop "trumped-up" charges against Nizomiddin Nasriddinov and immediately release the political activist. Belarusian authorities detained Nasriddinov at Dushanbe's request in January when he entered Belarus from Lithuania. They then extradited him to Tajikistan in July. Nasriddinov was charged with calling for extremist actions, which the right groups call unfounded. Nasriddinov has refugee status in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
- By AP
'No Risk' That Romania Will Be Dragged Into War, Senior NATO Official Says
NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on September 11 that there is “no risk” that alliance member Romania will be dragged into a war following the recent discovery of drone fragments on its territory near the border with war-torn Ukraine. “The most important thing is to re-confirm the fact that there is no indication of a deliberate action [by Russia] to strike Romanian territory and therefore NATO territory,” Geoana told journalists during a visit to a school near Romania’s capital, Bucharest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Georgia Introduces Visa-Free Visits For Chinese Citizens
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili said that as of September 11, Chinese citizens can enter the South Caucasus nation without visas. During Gharibashvili’s visit to China in late July, Tbilisi and Beijing announced a decision to upgrade their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. Tbilisi's move to achieve closer ties with Beijing coincides with rising tensions with both the United States and the European Union over the Georgian government's ambivalent attitude toward Russia, which continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
U.S. Warns Pyongyang As Kremlin Confirms Visit Of North Korea's Kim At Putin's Invite
The United States on September 11 warned North Korea against any moves toward supplying Russia with weapons and threatened further sanctions against Pyongyang after the Kremlin confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia “in the coming days” at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin announced the upcoming visit in a statement on September 11 following media reports saying Kim had departed aboard a special train bound for Russia for a summit with Putin, a sign of the deepening cooperation between two countries and leaders who have been isolated globally.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
North Korea is one of the few countries to have openly supported Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, and Putin pledged last week to “expand bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks posted by a Russian journalist after confirmation of the meeting that it will be a full-scale visit to "continue to strengthen our friendship" and further bilateral relations.
Peskov said the respective delegations will meet "and after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format."
A summit between Kim and Putin would likely focus on military cooperation and possibly a deal to supply arms, U.S. and South Korean officials and analysts told Reuters.
Despite denials by both Pyongyang and Moscow, the United States has said talks are“advancing actively” for North Korea to supply arms to Russia, which has expended vast stocks of weapons in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine.
The United States has said it would be a “huge mistake” for North Korea to supply Russia with weapons to use in Ukraine and warned Pyongyang that it would “pay a price.”
The State Department has said such arms transfers would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions.
"We, of course, have aggressively enforced our sanctions against entities that fund Russia's war effort, and we will continue to enforce those sanctions and will not hesitate to impose new sanctions appropriately," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
After decades of a complicated relationship, Russia and North Korea have been drawing closer to each other since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the war in Ukraine, claiming the West’s “hegemonic policy” justified a Russian offensive in Ukraine to protect itself. Kim has indicated he has an interest in sending construction workers to those areas to help with rebuilding efforts.
Russia -- along with China -- have blocked U.S.-led efforts at the UN Security Council to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over its intensifying missile tests while accusing Washington of worsening tensions with Pyongyang by expanding military exercises with South Korea and Japan.
The United States has been accusing North Korea since last year of providing Russia with arms, including artillery shells sold to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials have denied such claims.
In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited North Korea, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Washington believes the aim of the visit was to secure weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine.
Kim's last trip abroad in 2019 was to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok for his first summit with Putin after the collapse of North Korea's nuclear disarmament talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Kremlin said on September 9 that Putin will travel to Vladivostok, 6,500 kilometers east of Moscow, to attend the Eastern Economic Forum this week, but it did not say if he will meet Kim in the city.
Vladivostok is 130 kilometers from Russia's border with North Korea. The Associated Press reported on September 11 that residents of the port city said they were anticipating a visit by Kim.
Kim does not travel abroad often and, when he does, it is often shrouded in secrecy and security. North Korea's state media have made no mention of any plan by Kim to visit Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Kazakhs Call For Canceling Concerts Of Russian Comedian Over Performance In Ukraine's Donetsk
An online campaign has been launched in Kazakhstan calling for the cancellation of shows by Azamat Musagaliyev, a prominent Russian comedian of Kazakh origin, over his recent performance in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Donetsk region. Shows by Musagaliyev, and the Kamyzyaki satirical group, are planned to be held in Astana and Almaty in early October. Musagaliyev and his colleague Denis Dorokhov staged a pro-Kremlin performance in Donetsk last week. In July, Kazakh officials canceled a concert by pro-Kremlin Russian singer Grigory Leps amid public outcry over his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Soviet Secret Service Founder's Statue Unveiled In Moscow, Faces Northwest 'Threat'
A statue of Feliks Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, Cheka, was unveiled in front of the headquarters of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) in Moscow on September 11. The statue is a replica of a larger Dzerzhinsky statue, one of the symbols of Soviet repression, which was pulled from its pedestal outside KGB headquarters in August 1991. SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said at the ceremony for the statue's unveiling that Dzerzhinsky's face on the original and new statues is turned toward Poland and Baltic states "because the threat to Russia from the northwest remains." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Divided G20 Statement Angers Kyiv As New Drone Fragments Found In Romania2
Guard At One Of Putin's Palaces Flees To Ecuador, Criticizes War And Kremlin Leader3
Ukraine Reacts Angrily To Revelation That Musk Blocked Attack On Russia's Black Sea Fleet4
'Russian Flag Cannot Be At Paris Olympics,' Macron Says5
Champagne In Samarkand: When A French Expedition Explored Central Asia, 120 Years Ago6
Karabakh Separatist Leaders Say Deal Reached With Azerbaijan On Transport Corridors7
'Moscow Is Not Russia': A Schoolteacher Reflects On Her Year Living In Siberia8
Israeli Spy Chief Says Iran's Attempts To Supply Russia With Missiles 'Foiled'9
Ukraine Claims Gains In East, South As 'Fierce Battles' Continue Near Bakhmut10
Armenia Kicks Off Joint Military Exercises With U.S. Despite Russian Opposition
Subscribe