Montenegrin President Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement on December 23.

"The president has mild symptoms and feels well. In line with epidemiological measures, he will remain in self-isolation from where he will perform his regular presidential duties," the statement said.

Djukanovic canceled meetings earlier in the day after coming in contact with an infected person. One of the meetings canceled was with Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of Turkey’s parliament, who is on an official visit to Montenegro.

Djukanovic, 59, has led the former Yugoslav republic, a NATO member, and a candidate for membership in the European Union, either as president or prime minister for over three decades. He is facing re-election in 2023.

Montenegro, which has a population of only 620,000, has lost 2,385 people to COVID-19 among a total of 161,944 people infected.