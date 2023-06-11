Montenegro Holds Parliamentary Vote To Secure Reforms, EU Path

The Ukrainian military has reported heavy fighting in Ukraine's east as Russian forces attempt to gain full control of the partially occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"The adversary continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on June 11. "Heavy fighting continues."

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

The Russian forces' focus on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions comes as the Ukrainian military conducts a major counteroffensive aimed at retaking Ukrainian territory occupied by Moscow.

On June 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that the long-expected counteroffensive had begun.

"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at," Zelenskiy said.

During a press conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelenskiy was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim earlier in the day that the counteroffensive had begun but that the Ukrainian forces had made no progress.

Zelenskiy told reporters to pass on to Putin that Ukraine's generals were "all in a positive mood."

Later on June 10, in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said that the fighting was heaviest on the eastern and southern fronts.

"Thank you to all those who hold their positions and those who advance," he said.

On June 11, the Ukrainian military issued updated casualty figures that said that more than 980 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded in fighting over the previous 24 hours.

The counteroffensive has been complicated by the bursting on June 6 of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River, which Zelenskiy has accused Moscow of deliberately causing. Russia has steadfastly rejected accusations it was behind the incident.

A UN official warned on June 10 of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the dam breach and resulting flooding.

That day, floodwaters receded slightly in some parts of southern Ukraine but surged in others early in the day as rescue efforts continued and Ukraine's nuclear energy agency put the last operating reactor at Europe's largest nuclear plant into "cold shutdown" as a safety precaution after the breach of the dam.

The head of the regional military administration in the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram that 35 settlements have been flooded on the right bank of the Dnieper, and 3,763 houses are under water.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministryreported that at least 27 people were missing in flooded areas of Kherson.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Reuters, and AP