MontenegroTo Play Next Euro Qualifer In Empty Stadium After Racist Chants

Montenegro will play its next Euro 2020 qualifying match against Kosovo in an empty stadium, after European soccer regulators punished Montenegro for racist chants during a recent match.



The order by UEFA was issued April 26, a month after English players were targeted by racist abuse during their 5-1 victory over Montenegro in Podgorica.



After England scored its fifth goal in the March 25 game, winger Raheem Sterling cupped his ears toward the crowd when some supporters were making monkey chants.



The UEFA ruling means Montenegro will play its next qualifying match -- June 7 against Kosovo-- in an empty stadium.



England's Football Association said it hoped the UEFA punishment "sends out a message that racism has no place in football or in wider society."



UEFA also fined the Montenegrin soccer association 20,000 euros ($22,300) for fans setting off fireworks and throwing objects during the match against England.

With reporting by AFP