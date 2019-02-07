More Jehovah's Witnesses Detained In Russia

Police in two Russian regions have detained several members of the Jehovah's Witnesses religious group, which has been banned in the country since April 2017.

The local branch of the Interior Ministry in the Khanty-Mansiisk region in northwestern Siberia said in a statement on February 7 that the detained individuals were suspected of "preaching their superiority over other citizens who are not Jehovah's Witnesses."

According to the statement, the suspects held illegal gatherings, "propagating extremist ideas and recruiting new members to the banned religious group."

The statement gives neither the number of people detained nor the exact date of the arrests.

Meanwhile, the ministry's branch in the Mordovia region, located some 550 kilometers southeast of Moscow, said on February 7 that "a wide-scale operation" took place on February 7 "to stop the illegal activities" of the Jehovah's Witnesses, during which "organizers of the group were detained, and an investigation was opened."

The statement did not give the number of people detained.

Both statements came a day after a court in the western city of Oryol found Dennis Christensen, a Danish citizen and a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, guilty of "organizing the activity of an extremist organization" in Russia and sentenced him to six years in prison.

Human rights organizations, the European Union, and the United States condemned Christensen's conviction and called on Russia to respect freedom of religion.

Christensen was arrested in Oryol in May 2017, a month after Russia's Supreme Court ruled that the religious group should be shut down in the country.

He was the first Jehovah's Witness to be detained in Russia following the ban. Since then, dozens of other members of the group have been detained and face similar charges of extremism.