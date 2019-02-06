Russian Court To Announce Verdict Against Danish Jehovah's Witness

A Russian regional court was set to announce a verdict against a Danish member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, who has been held on extremism charges for nearly two years.



Dennis Christensen was arrested by authorities in the western city of Oryol in May 2017, a month after the Supreme Court ruled that the religious group should be closed down and no longer allowed to operate in the country.



Christensen was the first Jehovah’s Witness to be detained in Russia following the ban. Since then, dozens of other members of the group have been detained.



Defense lawyers argued Christensen should be acquitted while prosecutors have asked the court to sentence him to 6 1/2 years in prison. The maximum sentence is 10 years.



The court was scheduled to announce the verdict February 6.



Headquartered in the U.S. state of New York, the Jehovah's Witnesses organization has long been viewed with suspicion by some governments for its members' positions on military service, voting, and government authority in general. The group says it has around 170,000 adherents in Russia.



In its 2017 ruling, the Supreme Court ordered the seizure of its property and effectively banning worshipers from the country.



Ahead of the ruling, human rights groups called on Russia to release Christensen.



"The Russian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Dennis Christensen, a Danish national and Jehovah’s Witness, who has been facing trial simply for the exercise of his human rights including his right to freedom of religion," Amnesty International said in a February 5 statement.



“Dennis Christensen has been arrested and prosecuted by the authorities simply for practicing his religion as Jehovah’s Witness. His case is emblematic of the grave human rights violations including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and religion in the country," said Marie Struthers, director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

