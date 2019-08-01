Moscow Authorities Deny Soccer Match Postponed Over Planned Rally

Moscow authorities have rejected allegations that a soccer match scheduled for later this week will be postponed due to a protest rally planned in the Russian capital on the same day.



Deputy Mayor Aleksandr Gorbenko told reporters on August 1 that the match between two local clubs -- Spartak and Dynamo -- will take place at the Otkritie Arena stadium two days later as planned.



The denial comes a day after several media outlets quoted Nikolai Lyaskin, the head of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Moscow, as saying that the August 3 match would be postponed due to an unsanctioned rally planned by opposition and civil-rights activists.



Several days of demonstrations were held last month to protest election officials for not registering independent and opposition candidates ahead of a September 8 city council election.



Police violently dispersed the latest such protest, which was held on July 27, and detained nearly 1,400 people, according to the independent OVD-Info organization.



Dozens of protesters have since been fined or given jail sentences for organizing and participating in the unsanctioned rally. Several are facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting police.

