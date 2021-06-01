Having A Ball: Formal Dance Returns To Moscow

Moscow's Gostiny Dvor hosted Russia's young elite for the annual Viennese Ball.
Men must don a tailcoat, white gloves, and black shoes.
Along with talented young athletes and academics selected as debutantes, the sons and daughters of Russia's Kremlin-connected elite have previously been picked for the exclusive event.
While the debutantes attend the ball free of charge, other guests pay up to $880 for a table at the charity event.
Russia has a long history of formal balls, which were first introduced to the country by Peter the Great in the late 1600s, who had observed them during his travels in Europe. This painting captures one of the highly formal dances in St. Petersburg in 1873.
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.