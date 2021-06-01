Having A Ball: Formal Dance Returns To Moscow

Accessibility links

Moscow's Gostiny Dvor hosted Russia's young elite for the annual Viennese Ball.

A young pair twirl through a dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball in Moscow.
The ball returned to the Russian capital on May 29 after last year&#39;s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual event has been held since 2003 inside Moscow&#39;s 18th-century Gostiny Dvor building.&nbsp;Organizers of the Moscow event say the ball is held &quot;under the patronage&quot; of Vienna city authorities. The Austrian capital is famous for its highly formal dances that take place throughout the winter each year.&nbsp; &nbsp;
As well as hundreds of paying guests, the Moscow ball showcased around 150 &quot;debutantes&quot; -- young Russians making their first appearance in high society.
According to the event&#39;s website, the debutantes are chosen for their &quot;level of education, good breeding, and knowledge of foreign languages....&quot; &nbsp;
The final hurdle to acceptance as a debutante is the person&#39;s &quot;external appearance.&quot; Female debutantes must be aged between 16 and 23 years old, and men from 18 to 28.
Strict clothing requirements for the women include &quot;pure white&quot; floor-length dresses, white shoes and gloves, and a tiara.
Men must don a tailcoat, white gloves, and black shoes.
All of the ball&#39;s participants were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative coronavirus test, or a result showing they have antibodies against the coronavirus.&nbsp;
Along with talented young athletes and academics selected as debutantes, the sons and daughters of Russia&#39;s Kremlin-connected elite have previously been picked for the exclusive event.
While the debutantes attend the ball free of charge, other guests pay up to $880 for a table at the charity event.
Russia has a long history of formal balls, which were first introduced to the country by Peter the Great in the late 1600s, who had observed them during his travels in Europe. This painting captures one of the highly formal dances in St. Petersburg in 1873.
