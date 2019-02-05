Dozens of buildings in Moscow and the Moscow region have been evacuated following anonymous bomb threats received on February 5.

Russian media reports cited officials as saying that some 10,000 people were evacuated from schools, shopping centers, government buildings, offices, and hospitals after the affected entities received e-mail messages saying bombs had been planted in the buildings.

Emergency officials said almost 50 buildings in Moscow were evacuated along with around 20 buildings in nearby towns and cities -- including the headquarters of the Moscow regional government outside of the Russian capital.

Multiple bomb threats have prompted the evacuation of thousands of people from administrative buildings, hospitals, and schools across Russia since mid-January.

All of the bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes.

In autumn 2017, tens of thousands of people were evacuated from schools, malls, theaters, universities, hotels, and government buildings in cities across Russia during a wave of anonymous bomb threats made by telephone.

Bombs were not discovered in any of those cases either.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax