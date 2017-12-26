Nine Remain Hospitalized After Moscow's Deadly Bus Crash

Authorities in Moscow say nine people remained hospitalized early on December 26, a day after a commuter bus careened off a road and plunged down steps into a crowded underground walkway in the Russian capital.

Four people were killed by the December 25 crash near Moscow's Slavyansky Boulevard subway station. A 12-year-old girl was among those killed.

Hospital sources said those who remained hospitalized on December 26 had received injuries that were assessed as being from "grave" to "moderately severe."

Footage aired on national television showed a bus driving down the stairs and running over several pedestrians.

The bus driver was detained for questioning. However, Russian authorities said they had ruled out a possibility of the crash being a terrorist attack.

They said they suspect a mechanical fault caused the crash or that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The subway station is located on a main street in western Moscow, near a popular shopping center.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered all city buses to be checked in the aftermath of the crash.

