Moscow Court Upholds Pretrial Detention For Two More Activists Held Over July 27 Rally

A court in Moscow has upheld two-month pretrial detention terms for two more activists who were detained after taking part in an unsanctioned rally on July 27.

The Moscow City Court on August 19 rejected appeals to be released that were filed by Daniil Beglets and Sergei Fomin.

Last week, the court upheld two-month pretrial detention terms for several other activists who took part in the rally.

At least 15 activists have been arrested and placed in pretrial detention on charges of taking part in unrest and/or assaulting police at the July 27 rally.

More than 1,300 protesters were detained in Moscow at the demonstration against the refusal by election officials to register independent and opposition candidates for Moscow city-council elections scheduled for September 8.

The police crackdown at rallies in late July and the first half of August has been called one of the harshest in recent years against an opposition that has grown more defiant while denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin's hold on power.

Beglets and Fomin face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Based on reporting by TASS, Rapsinews, and Interfax