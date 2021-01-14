Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Restrictions For Auditor Accused Of Corruption

A court in Moscow has prolonged pretrial restrictions for the auditor of the Account Chamber, former governor of the Ivanovo region, Mikhail Men, charged with embezzling 700 million rubles ($9.6 million).

The Basmanny district court on January 14 ruled that restrictions imposed on Men must be extended until February 28.

Earlier in November 2020, the court imposed pretrial restrictions on Men, according to which he can leave his apartment only for two-hour walks daily and cannot meet with persons implicated in the case against him.

Men was also ordered not to use the Internet or regular mail services.

The Investigative Committee said earlier that Men is suspected of embezzling 700 million rubles of state money while serving as the governor of the Ivanovo region in 2011.

Men denies any wrongdoings, calling the case against him "a misunderstanding."

If convicted, Men may face up to 10 years in prison.

The 60-year-old Men is the son of the late prominent Russian Orthodox priest, Aleksandr Men, who was assassinated in 1990.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax