Moscow Court Finds Director Serebrennikov Guilty In Fraud Case

MOSCOW -- A Moscow court has found acclaimed theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov guilty on embezzlement charges he denies.

The Meshchansky District Court handed down the verdict on June 26. The proceedings continue and sentencing is expected to follow in the coming hours.

Prosecutor Mikhail Reznichenko said at the trial that it had been proven Serebrennikov and other defendants in the case had embezzled almost 129 million rubles (more than $1.86 million). He has asked the court to sentence the director to six years in prison.

The 50-year-old Serebrennikov and the three other people are accused of embezzling state funds that were granted from 2011 to 2014 to Seventh Studio, a nonprofit organization established by Serebrennikov, for a project called Platforma.

Serebrennikov has taken part in anti-government protests and voiced concern about the growing influence of the Russian Orthodox Church.

His arrest in August 2017 drew international attention and prompted accusations that Russian authorities were targeting cultural figures who are at odds with President Vladimir Putin and his government.