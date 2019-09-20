Moscow Judge Grants Prosecutor's Motion To Free Jailed Actor Ustinov During Appeal

A judge at the Moscow City Court has granted a request from the prosecutor's office to release actor Pavel Ustinov, who was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for violence against police during a protest rally last month, on his own recognizance until his appeal of the case is heard.

A Current Time reporter at the court on September 20, a day after the Moscow city prosecutor requested the move, said Ustinov was not immediately released from detention, as he had to wait for official paperwork to be completed.

The judge said Ustinov would be freed on his own recognizance, but could not leave Moscow during the appeal process.

Ustinov, who insists he did not participate in the rally, has until September 26 to file an appeal. Both he and his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, have said they will do so.

On September 18, some 100 actors staged a protest taking minute-long shifts with each holding a placard demanding the release of Ustinov. Russian law allows so-called single-picket protests without permission from the authorities.