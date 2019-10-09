Moscow Court Reduces Sentence For Protester Who Changed Plea To Not Guilty

A Moscow court has reduced the sentence of a protester who was convicted of allegedly using pepper spray on a police officer and later changed his plea to not guilty.



Tver district court Judge Yelena Lavrova said on October 9 that she was cutting Ivan Podkopayev's sentence by one year to two years in prison. She did not elaborate.



The 25-year-old technician originally pleaded guilty to the offence, but later withdrew that admission during his appeal and pleaded not guilty.

Podkopayev admitted to using the spray during a July 27 pro-democracy rally, but said he was defending himself from Russian National Guard officers who were assaulting him.



Several sanctioned and unsanctioned rallies took place in Moscow over the summer in which protesters demanded that independent and opposition candidates be allowed to run in September 8 municipal elections.



Dozens of protesters were fined or given jail sentences for organizing and participating in the unsanctioned rallies.



Several others were charged with taking part in "mass unrest" and allegedly assaulting police.



Police and legal officials were sharply criticized for their heavy-handed tactics during and after the protests, which drew some of the biggest crowds since demonstrations against election manipulation in 2011 and 2012.



Thousands of people were detained, and several were given stiff prison terms in connection with the protests.

Critics say the convictions have been overly harsh and were an overt attempt to scare off others from joining later protests.