Moscow Court Rejects Ekho Moskvy's Appeal Against Broadcasting Restrictions

Russia has issued a fresh ultimatum for Ukrainian defenders holed up in an industrial complex in the besieged port city of Mariupol to surrender as it stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's eastern regions amid Western pledges of more military aid and further sanctions against Moscow.

"Russia's armed forces, based purely on humanitarian principles, again propose that the fighters of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries cease their military operations from 2 p.m. Moscow time on 20th April and lay down arms," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Ukrainian military said earlier on April 20 that Russian forces are continuing its assault on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where Ukrainian troops and civilians are said to be holding out.

A Ukrainian commander in Mariupol's besieged Azovstal power plant issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines are "maybe facing our last days, if not hours."

"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," said Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade.

After weeks of heavy fighting and constant shelling and bombardment, the situation in Mariupol has reached a crisis point for tens of thousands of civilians said to still be trapped inside the city.

Repeated attempts to create a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol have failed since March 5, when a previous agreement to establish a safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the city collapsed.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Kyiv has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on creating a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children, and the elderly from Mariupol on April 20.

"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today," she said on social media.

Vereshchuk said the evacuation attempt would start at 2 p.m. local time. It was not immediately clear whether Russia made opening the humanitarian corridor contingent on the surrender of Ukrainian defenders in the city.

The capture of the port would give Russia a key city in the region as it looks for a land bridge between parts of eastern Ukraine already controlled by Russia-backed separatists and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces have repulsed 10 attacks by Russian forces in Donetsk and Luhansk over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said.

On the diplomatic front, European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv on April 20 in a show of support for Ukraine.

"In Kyiv today," Michel tweeted under a photograph of him at a train station. "In the heart of a free and democratic Europe."

Kyiv and Moscow have not held face-to-face talks since March 29. Each side blames the other for the breakdown in negotiations.

"It is difficult to say when the next face-to-face round of negotiations will be possible because the Russians are seriously betting on the so-called ‘second stage of the special operation,’" Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said.

U.S. President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with allies to discuss the conflict, during which participants pledged more support for the Ukrainian military.

The videoconference brought together the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Romania, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Japan.

The participants pledged more support to Ukraine after they held the conference call.

"We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, adding that new sanctions were also being prepared.

Artillery will be in the next round of U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine, Biden told reporters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers that the war "will become an artillery conflict,” meaning Ukraine will need more artillery. “That is what we will be giving them...in addition to many other forms of support,” Johnson said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that Berlin will finance direct arms deliveries from German industry.

He said anti-tank weapons, air defense equipment, ammunition and equipment that can be used "in an artillery engagement" were among the weapons that could be supplied by Germany.

The pledges come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy complained again that "Ukraine still has to ask for (weapons) which have been sitting for years in the storage depots of our partners."

It is a "moral duty" of those countries that have access to the kind of weapons that Ukraine needs to provide them, he said, adding that these could save thousands of Ukrainian lives.

U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine's military has received additional aircraft as well parts for repairs to get damaged aircraft flying again. Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Kirby did not offer details on which countries provided aircraft but said the United States had helped facilitate the transfer of parts.

Kirby acknowledged that Western countries were in a race against time to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to fight Russia in the Donbas.

After failing to seize Kyiv and other large and strategic cities in its nearly eight-week war, Moscow now says its aim is to capture the full provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been the focus of Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP