Moscow Extends October School Holiday Amid Increased Number Of Coronavirus Cases

MOSCOW -- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says a planned school holiday in the Russian capital next month will be extended by a week as a measure to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Sobyanin said on September 29 that students would be off from school for two weeks from October 5-18, and urged parents to ensure their children remained home during that period.

Usually, the holiday lasts only one week.

"Today, a significant proportion of those with the virus, and who are often asymptomatic, are children. When they come home, they easily transmit the virus to adults and elderly family members who get much more sick," the mayor said on his website.

With more than 1,167,800 coronavirus cases, Russia has the world's fourth-highest number of infections.

The authorities said on September 29 that Moscow reported 2,300 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the highest since May 31.

Last week, Moscow authorities recommended that anyone with chronic health problems or those older than 65 stay home.

People in the city are required to wear a mask in shops and public transport, and employees of large companies are advised to work remotely.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS