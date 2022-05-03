News
Fire In Residential Building Near Moscow Kills Three People
Three people have died and 16 injured in a fire in a residential building near Moscow.
The Moscow regional government said the fire broke out on May 3 in a nine-story apartment building in the city of Mytishchi near the Russian capital.
According to the statement, the fire was brought under control by 4:30 p.m. Moscow time (1330 GMT/UTC).
Rescue workers continue looking for more possible victims.
It is not clear what caused the fire.
Deadly fires caused by violations of safety regulations or faulty wiring are common in Russia and other former Soviet republics.
Based on reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti
Kazakh President Signs Bill Allowing Social Media To Be Shut Down
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has signed into law a controversial bill that allows the authorities to shut down social media and messaging platforms to protect users from cyberbullying.
Toqaev endorsed the legislation on May 3 amid warnings by critics that the new law could be used by the state to silence its critics.
The bill was approved by lawmakers on April 20.
Under the law, which amends the law on the protection of children's rights, foreign social-media networks and messaging services are obliged to register in Kazakhstan and set up local offices to receive permission to operate in the Central Asian state.
Companies affected have six months to register in Kazakhstan and open local offices.
The bill was initiated by lawmakers Aidos Sarym and Dinara Zakieva, who also proposed allowing regulators to block websites without court orders.
Internet experts and activists criticized the legislation, saying it would give the authorities tighter control over social networks and messaging, while several rallies were held in recent weeks to protest against the legislation.
Diana Okremova, chairwoman of the Legal Media Center group, which defends the rights of Internet users, told RFE/RL earlier that the legislation needed additional work, as there are no clear definitions of what can be recognized as cyberbullying of children or what the bill calls the "distribution of dangerous information."
Okremova pointed to another controversial law, one on inciting social discord, which she said also had "unclear definitions" that have allowed the authorities to jail dozens of civil rights activists, journalists, bloggers, and representatives of religious groups in recent years.
Rights activists have accused the Kazakh authorities of purposely using "unclear language" in legislation to crack down on dissent.
International human rights groups have said that Kazakhstan frequently blocks or restricts access to social media.
Freedom House, in its annual report on the level of the Internet freedom in the world, defined Kazakhstan as a "not free" country.
Armenian, Turkish Envoys Agree To Continue Efforts At Normalizing Ties
YEREVAN -- Armenia and Turkey have agreed to move forward with efforts to normalize relations "without conditions," a move that could lead to the reopening of their shared border, Armenia's Foreign Ministry says.
According to a statement, Armenian and Turkish envoys Ruben Rubinian and Serdar Kilic "confirmed the joint goal to reach a full-fledged regulation of relations between the two nations."
"Possible steps to reach tangible process in that matter were discussed. The sides confirmed their readiness to carry out the process further without preliminary conditions," the ministry's statement said.
Armenia and Turkey have no diplomatic relations, a closed land border, and a deep-seated hostility rooted in the killing of up to 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire during and following World War I that many countries have recognized as genocide.
But in December 2021, Rubinian, who is Armenia's deputy parliament speaker, and Kilic, a former Turkish ambassador to the United States, were appointed as special envoys to normalize relations, spurred by support from regional powerbroker Russia and Armenia's pro-Turkish neighbor, Azerbaijan.
Rubinian and Kilic met twice after that -- in Moscow on January 14, and in Vienna on February 24.
The war between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh during the Soviet Union's chaotic breakup in 1991 soured any potential for relations between Ankara and Yerevan. Armenia's victory prompted Turkey to seal the border in 1993 in support of its Turkic allies in Baku.
Regional dynamics changed when Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week conflict in 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh.
NATO member Turkey threw its weight behind Azerbaijan in the war, which ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire in November 2020 that allowed Baku to regain control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territory, with Russian peacekeepers on the ground.
Rights Groups Urge UN Leaders To Condemn Arrest Of Putin Critic Kara-Murza
A coalition of 25 international human rights organizations has called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn the arrest by Russian authorities of outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza.
In a joint statement, on May 2, the rights groups also urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, along with "all other relevant UN human rights mandate-holders and special procedures," to condemn the imprisonment of Kara-Murza and to demand his immediate release, along with all other prisoners of conscience detained for speaking out since the start of the war Russia has launched against Ukraine.
Kara-Murza was arrested outside his home on April 11 and sentenced the next day to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police.
A court in Moscow on April 22 then ruled Kara-Murza must be held further on a new charge of spreading false information about the Russian army after he criticized the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in an interview to a media outlet.
"These charges are spurious and aim only to silence dissent inside Russia. They reflect the [Russian President Vladimir] Putin regime’s fear of the truth," said the coalition, which includes United Nations Watch and the Human Rights Foundation.
Putin signed a law on March 5, just days after Russia launched its war against Ukraine, that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing false information about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The arrest of the outspoken Kremlin critic came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine that started on February 24.
The investigative group Bellingcat found that Kara-Murza had been followed by Russian security agents who were also allegedly involved in the 2020 poisoning of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
Kazakh Company Tied To Nazarbaev's Sister Accused Of 'Numerous Crimes'
NUR-SULTAN -- The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office says a transportation company co-founded by the sister of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev is suspected of committing "numerous crimes" with regard to customs declarations.
The Prosecutor-General's Office released a list of enterprises on May 3 that allegedly committed crimes, including the transport firm Group of The Companies Tda, which was co-founded by Anipa Nazarbaeva and Ali Qylyshpaev, the company's official director.
According to the Prosecutor-General's Office, Qylyshpaev and his company are suspected of illegally transporting to and from Kazakhstan goods worth of 585 million tenges ($1.3 million).
Separately on May 3, the Anti-Corruption Agency said it fired Erbol Nazarbaev, one of the former president's nephews, last month. No details were given.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has been distancing himself from Nazarbaev and his extended family after they left the tightly controlled oil-rich country's political scene following unprecedented, deadly anti-government protests in January.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the nation.
Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
Last month, Kazakh authorities said they are going to revoke the title of elbasy from Nazarbaev by introducing changes to the constitution.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Alia.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law, while in late February Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Others connected to Nazarbaev have also been arrested or pushed out of their corporate chairs.
Toqaev has said publicly he wants Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
More Than 200 Arrested In Armenian Protests Over PM's Handling Of Nagorno-Karabakh
YEREVAN -- Police in Armenia have detained dozens of opposition protesters in the capital to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over what they feel are concessions to Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Police said that more than 200 protesters were detained as they temporarily blocked several streets in Yerevan's center and other provincial cities on May 3, the second consecutive day a large number of protesters were held for protesting Pashinian's handling of the territorial dispute with its neighbor.
Police have opened at least one investigation into allegations by the opposition that violence was used against participants in the May 2 rally.
The protests started on May 1, when thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the capital's central France Square, calling on Pashinian to resign after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan regained control of parts of the breakaway region in the 2020 war, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by Interfax and TASS
Kazakh Activist Released From Prison After His Term Was Replaced With Parole-Like Sentence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A Kazakh activist has been released from prison after a court replaced the remainder of his five-year sentence with a parole-like penalty amid an outcry by human rights groups over political prisoners in the Central Asian nation.
Askhat Zheksebaev, 50, was released from a penal colony in the town of Zarechny near Almaty on May 3 and brought by police to his home in Almaty, where he was greeted by dozens of his relatives, friends, and colleagues.
The Qapshaghai City Court decided to replace Zheksebaev's prison term with a parole-like sentence on April 15. The ruling came into force on May 3.
Last month, the same court ruled to replace the remainder of prison terms with parole-like sentences for two other activists: Abai Begimbetov and Qairat Qylyshev.
Qylyshev was released on April 27, while Begimbetov's release is expected later in May.
The three men, along with a fourth activist, Noyan Rakhymzhanov, were sentenced to five years in prison each in October on charges of having links with the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and its affiliated Koshe (Street) party.
The activists, who were recognized as political prisoners by human rights organizations in Kazakhstan, pleaded not guilty and claimed during their trial that they only participated in peaceful protests and exercised their constitutionally protected rights.
Zheksebaev told those who greeted him after his release on May 3 that he still denies allegations he was involved in a "banned organization" and that he would continue with efforts to appeal a ruling and "prove that Koshe is not an extremist organiation."
The case sparked protests by rights defenders and opposition activists in Kazakhstan, who said the harsh sentences handed to the four activists do not go along with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's current campaign "to build a new democratic Kazakhstan," a move to distance himself from his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who, along with his clan, lost control over the oil-rich nation following deadly anti-government protests in early January.
Many activists across the tightly controlled former Soviet republic have been handed prison terms or parole-like restricted freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of DVK and the Koshe party and for taking part in the rallies organized by the two groups.
DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government. Kazakh authorities labeled DVK extremist and banned the group in March 2018.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists. Several hundred people have been prosecuted for membership in the Koshe party.
The Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
Fiji Allows Seizure Of Superyacht U.S. Says Is Owned By Russian Oligarch Kerimov
A Fijian court has ruled that a Russian-owned superyacht can be seized under a U.S. warrant as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Suva High Court said on May 3 that it had granted the order to seize the superyacht Amadea, which U.S. authorities say is owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, after an application was made last month by the director of public prosecutions to register a U.S. warrant to seize the vessel.
"The High Court had earlier granted the application to restrain Amadea from leaving...Fijian waters and this afternoon Justice Deepthi Amaratunga granted the second application to register the U.S. warrant to seize the superyacht," a court statement said.
The boat was impounded by police three weeks ago after arriving in the Pacific Ocean nation from Mexico.
Local media in Fiji have reported that lawyers for the 107-meter yacht's registered owner, Millemarin Investments, have denied it is ultimately owned by Kerimov. Instead, they said in court that it is owned by another Russian oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, the former president of oil giant Rosneft, who has not been sanctioned by the United States.
Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that has subsequently followed has sparked several rounds of crippling sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and many other allied countries against Russia, President Vladimir Putin, and many of the companies and billionaire oligarchs around him.
With reporting by Reuters
Pope Francis Says He Wants To Go To Moscow For Ukraine Talks With Putin
Pope Francis said in an interview published on May 3 that he has asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.
The pontiff also told the Italian daily Corriere Della Sera that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy."
Francis told the newspaper that about three weeks into the war, he asked the Vatican's top diplomat to send a message to Putin about setting up a meeting.
"We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting," the pope said.
He added: "I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time. But how can you not stop so much brutality?"
Francis also said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had told him that Putin planned to end the war on May 9, which Russia celebrates as Victory Day marking Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945.
The 85-year-old pontiff made an unprecedented visit to the Russian Embassy in Rome when the war started.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russians Storm Mariupol Steel Plant As U.K.'s Johnson Announces Fresh Military Aid To Ukraine
Russian troops have begun to storm the Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol even though hundreds of civilians are said to be holed up inside along with Ukrainian soldiers, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced 300 million pounds ($376 million) worth of extra military aid for Ukraine in a video address to the parliament in Kyiv.
Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications under the National Security and Defense Council said in a statement on May 3 that the "Russians are trying to break into the territory of Azovstal."
The AP news agency quoted Ukrainian troops defending the steel plant as saying the operation by Russian forces to storm the the last pocket of resistance in the city was under way.
When asked to confirm the situation, Svyatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of the Azov Battalion, which is holed up in the plant, told Ukrayinska Pravda that "it is true."
The storming of the plant comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had called off plans for such an operation. Putin instead said he wanted Russian forces to blockade the sprawling plant "so a fly can't get through."
Earlier on May 3, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said more than 200 civilians were still inside the plant.
Britain has already sent military equipment, including missiles and missile launchers, to Ukraine. The new aid will consist of electronic warfare equipment, a battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment, and thousands of night vision devices.
In his speech, Johnson referred to a 1940 address by World War II leader Winston Churchill as Britain faced Nazi Germany's aggression.
"The British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour," Johnson told the Verkhovna Rada. "This is Ukraine's finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come."
"We will carry on supplying Ukraine...with weapons, funding, and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no one will ever dare to attack you again," Johnson said.
In Brussels, the European Commission is expected to finalize a proposed sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia, including a possible embargo on buying Russian oil, on May 3. In a major shift, Germany said it was prepared to back an immediate oil embargo.
But another EU member, Slovakia, said it was seeking an exemption from any EU ban on Russian gas and oil imports, with Economy Minister Richard Sulik saying that such an exception was "extremely important."
Sulik, who is also the deputy prime minister, said his country cannot make do without Russian oil.
The sanctions will also target the country's largest bank, Sberbank, which will be excluded from the global banking communications system SWIFT, unnamed diplomats said.
Mariupol Mayor Boychenko said a total of about 100,000 civilians were still in the southern Ukrainian city, which used to have a population of some 400,000 before the Russian invasion.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on May 3 that several buses and ambulances carrying more than 100 civilians, some of whom were wounded, from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol had safely reached the city of Zaporizhzhya.
"It is an immense relief that some civilians who have suffered for weeks are now out," ICRC President Peter Maurer said in a statement on May 3.
"The ICRC hasn't forgotten the people who are still there, nor those in other areas affected by the hostilities or those in dire need of humanitarian relief, wherever they are. We will not spare any effort to reach them," he added.
The statement did not say when the convoy left Mariupol.
An official from the United Nations, which participated in the operation, said that "101 women, men, children, and older persons could finally leave the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks and see the daylight after two months."
Fighting also raged in the strategic port city of Odesa and across Ukraine's east. A 15-year-old boy was killed in a fresh Russian strike on Odesa, the city council said.
Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, was under shelling, the military said on May 3, while the General Staff said Ukrainian forces were defending the approach to Kharkiv from Izyum, some 120 kilometers to the southeast.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked war on February 24, its troops have failed to completely take over any major Ukrainian city.
On the diplomatic front, Germany's conservative opposition leader traveled to Kyiv on May 3 for meetings with Ukrainian officials, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear that he wouldn't be visiting Ukraine any time soon.
Friedrich Merz, who heads former Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, visited the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, which has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces.
Scholz refused to go to Ukraine because of Kyiv's refusal to invite Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whom Ukrainians accuse of cozying up to Russia during his time as foreign minister.
"It can't work that a country that provides so much military aid, so much financial aid...you then say that the president can't come," Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF late Monday.
The United States warned that Moscow was planning to formally take over regions in Ukraine's east.
Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, said Russia is planning to imminently annex the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, using referendums after failing to overthrow the government in Kyiv.
Russia encountered surprisingly staunch resistance in the north around the regions of Kyiv and Chernihiv, which forced it to redeploy its troops in the south and east, where fighting has intensified in recent days.
Ukraine's east and south are seen as key strategic goals for Russia, allowing it a land link to Crimea.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers defending the village of New York, near Donetsk, say they repelled several attacks as Russian forces tried to outflank their positions. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir spent time with them on April 29 as the sound of explosions and small-arms fire echoed across the landscape.
Moscow raised fears that those goals may stretch further, to Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester, which is backed by Russia and borders Ukraine to the southwest along the Dniester river. Moldova also borders NATO member Romania.
On May 2, authorities said a Russian rocket strike hit a main bridge across the Dniester estuary just west of the port city of Odesa.
A British intelligence estimate said on May 2 that Russia's elite forces have suffered such large casualties that it will take years to replenish them. It said more than 25 percent of Russia's invading force has been disabled since the start of the conflict.
Separately, Russia's state news agency TASS quoted the Defense Ministry on May 3 as saying that more than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, had been taken from Ukraine to Russia in the past two months.
Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said those civilians "were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from the dangerous regions" of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, and from other parts that came under Russian control.
No details were provided on the location or circumstances of the moves.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, BBC, and dpa
War In Ukraine Has Devastating Effect On Journalism, RSF Says In Releasing Press Freedom Index
The war waged by Russia against Ukraine is creating devastating consequences for press freedom in the region, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on May 3 as it released its annual World Press Freedom Index.
The Paris-based media freedom watchdog said reporters have been killed and injured while reporting on the war, including RFE/RL's Vira Hyrych, who died in a Russian missile strike in Kyiv on April 28, and noted massive disinformation and a level of censorship not seen since the Soviet period.
The Russian military has deliberately targeted news sources in territories it occupies and has tried to coerce the local media’s cooperation, RSF said in a news release accompanying its 2022 index, which lists Russia at 155th among a ranking of 180 countries based on its assessment of their media freedom.
“In Russia itself, the government has taken complete control of news and information by establishing extensive wartime censorship, blocking the media, and pursuing noncompliant journalists, forcing many of them into exile,” RSF said.
The country dropped five places from its ranking of 150th last year when RSF downgraded Russia for its crackdown on journalists covering protests in support of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny and the toughening of its law on media as “foreign agents.”
A growing number of media outlets in Russia are being labeled “extremist,” and reading and sharing their content on social networks is subject to criminal prosecution, RSF noted.
The Kremlin also is imposing its vision of the war in Ukraine on some of its neighbors, especially Belarus, which is ranked 153rd in the index. Independent journalists in Belarus continue to be persecuted for their work since the disputed presidential election in August 2020, and more than 20 media workers are languishing in prison in the country.
The diversion of a commercial aircraft in May 2021 to arrest an opposition journalist was another example of the ways that Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka has attempted to control media freedom, RSF said.
RSF also noted that Central Asian governments pressure media to provide more “neutral” coverage of the war in Ukraine. In Turkmenistan, ranked 177th, the media -- all controlled by the government -- ignore the war, it said.
The ranking placed Norway at the top for the sixth year in a row. Denmark moved into second place from fourth in 2021, and Sweden held third place.
For the first time, Estonia and Lithuania -- two former communist states -- are among the top 10, ranking fourth and ninth, respectively. Bulgaria, another ex-communist country, is no longer ranked last among European countries. That distinction now belongs to Greece, ranked 108th.
Bulgaria, which moved up to 91st from 112th, and Moldova, now ranked 40th from 89th last year, stand out this year thanks to changes in their governments and the hope this has brought for improvement in the situation for journalists.
The world’s five worst countries for press freedom are Burma, Turkmenistan, Iran, Eritrea, and North Korea, according to RSF.
This year’s World Press Freedom Index -- released on World Press Freedom Day -- is the 20th published by RSF. Overall, RSF said the index reveals media polarization fueling divisions within democratic countries and polarization at the international level.
This year’s index “highlights the disastrous effects of news and information chaos -- the effects of a globalized and unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda.”
RSF said that within democratic societies, divisions are growing as a result of the spread of opinion media and the spread of disinformation circuits that are amplified by the way social media functions.
In the United States, which RSF ranks 42nd, media polarization is feeding and reinforcing internal social divisions. But also in countries such as France, ranked 26th, social and political tensions are being fueled by social media and new opinion media.
Russia Banned From Women's Soccer Tournaments; Men's Club Ban Expanded
UEFA has banned Russia from the Women's European Championship in July and from participating in qualifying for next year's women's World Cup.
European soccer's governing body said on May 2 that Portugal will replace Russia in the July 6-31 women's tournament in England.
UEFA also announced bans on Russian men's clubs next season. They will be barred from the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League competitions.
UEFA said its executive committee made the decisions to ensure the "smooth staging" of the competitions "in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned."
The committee also ruled Russia's bid to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032 ineligible and said the team will not participate in the 2022-23 Nations League.
UEFA and FIFA, soccer's world governing body, had already suspended Russian clubs and national teams from international competitions this year over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport in March rejected an appeal from Russia's soccer association to freeze FIFA's suspension, effectively ending its hopes of competing at this year's men's World Cup in Qatar.
Soccer in Ukraine was suspended when the war started on February 24. Its top clubs, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, are touring Europe playing charity games.
The national team will resume its World Cup qualifying program on June 1 in a match against Scotland. The winner advances to play Wales in Cardiff four days later with a place at the World Cup in Qatar at stake.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
EU Ministers Discuss Russian Oil Embargo As Germany Signals Shift In Position
European Union ministers have met in Brussels to discuss a response to Russia cutting gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and plans for a possible oil embargo to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.
French Ecological Transition Minister Barbara Pompili, whose country holds the EU presidency, said she called the emergency meeting to "ensure our solidarity with our colleagues from Bulgaria and Poland."
But the ministers also discussed a potential embargo of Russian oil while acknowledging the economic impact of such a move. EU diplomats have said that the bloc is leaning toward a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia.
Polish Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said the ministers would support "full sanctions on all Russian fossil fuels," noting that the EU had already imposed an embargo on coal, which will take effect from August. "Now it's time for oil," she said.
Poland is among the EU member states that have spoken in favor of an embargo, while others, most notably Germany, have been wary of the economic fallout of a ban. But two German ministers on May 2 signaled a shift in Germany's position.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany "is not against an oil ban on Russia."
This is the case regardless of whether the stoppage is immediate or by the end of the year, Habeck told reporters in Brussels before talks with his EU colleagues. He said it would be a heavy burden, but added, "We would be ready to do that."
Finance Minister Christian Lindner made similar comments to a German broadcaster.
"With coal and oil, it is possible to forgo Russian imports now," Lindner told WELT, adding that an increase in fuel prices cannot be ruled out.
Germany is working on finding alternative fuel supplies, most urgently for the Russian oil that comes by pipeline to a refinery in Schwedt operated by Russian state company Rosneft.
Habeck said an embargo in a few months would give Germany time to organize tankers that bring oil to ports in the north of the country that would flow through pipelines to Schwedt.
"It would help to have weeks or months to do all the technical preparations," he said. "We would have to find ships that carry oil from west to east, we have to prepare the harbors, we have to prepare the pipelines. So time is helpful but I think other countries have bigger problems."
The other issue occupying the ministers was Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that "unfriendly countries" pay for their gas in rubles. Poland and Bulgaria refused to do so and their gas supplies were cut last week.
The European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, said Russia's decision to cut off the two EU members showed that Moscow was not a "reliable supplier" and denied Russian reports that some EU countries have agreed to make ruble payments.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukrainian Prosecutor Identifies Russian Soldier Suspected Of Killing Civilians In Bucha
KYIV -- Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova has announced the name of the first Russian soldier suspected of killing civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv during weeks of occupation.
Venediktova said on May 2 that that the suspect was the commander of a unit of Russia's National Guard, Sergei Kolotsei.
"Prosecutors of Bucha have established that this very military serviceman killed four unarmed men in Bucha on March 18," Venediktova wrote on Facebook, including the suspect's photo in the post.
"He also tortured another civilian on March 29, forcing him to confess to saboteur activities against Russian troops."
According to Venediktova, Kolotsei forced a pro-Ukrainian civilian into a basement, where he beat him with his fists, an assault rifle, and a knife handle.
“The man was then taken to an execution site, where he went through mock execution as a gun was shot near his ear," she said. "Especially horrible type of humiliation and intimidation of the victim was forcing him to sniff a dead human body."
Kolotsei has been officially informed that he is a suspect, Venediktova said. However, her Facebook post did not say that formal charges had been filed.
Last week, Venediktova identified 10 soldiers of the 64th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Russian armed forces, saying that they were suspected of "cruelty toward civilians and other war crimes," adding that Ukrainian investigators continued to gather evidence and those named were just the first.
She also said at the time that investigations were under way to find out if the 10 Russians took part in the killing of civilians in Bucha.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Artem Dekhtyarenko, said on May 2 that, in all, the SBU had identified almost 900 Russian soldiers and 100 collaborators suspected of committing crimes against civilians in the Kyiv region during the weeks of occupation.
Dekhtyarenko said SBU investigators had questioned some 7,000 witnesses of "war crimes" committed by Russian troops in the region. The SBU has set up a hotline for people who witnessed such crimes and want to testify.
The retreat of Russian forces from Bucha and other towns near Kyiv revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting, prompting calls from several countries, as well as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 28 backed the ICC investigation into war crimes in Bucha.
Georgia Extradites Two Wanted By U.S. DEA
TBILISI -- Georgian authorities have extradited to the United States two men wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for money laundering.
The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi identified the two men on Facebook on May 2 as DEA "fugitives Mohamad Yassine and Hassan Abdul Rahman."
"Yassine is the leader of a Lebanon-based money laundering organization used by criminal entities to launder drug proceeds around the world. In September 2021, DEA facilitated Yassine's and Rahman's arrest in Tbilisi International Airport by the Central Criminal Police Department," the embassy said in a statement.
In March, Georgia's Supreme Court approved the two suspects' extradition.
According to the embassy, the extradition of the two men is "the first removal of a DEA fugitive from Georgia."
U.S. Hopes To Reopen Kyiv Embassy By End Of Month
The United States says it expects to return its embassy in Kyiv by the end of May, conditions permitting.
"We listen to the security professionals, and when they tell us we can go back we will go back," the U.S. charge d'affaires, Kristina Kvien, told a news conference in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on May 2.
The U.S. Embassy left Kyiv nearly two weeks before Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, moving some functions and diplomats to Lviv before eventually relocating to neighboring Poland.
Several Western countries have already returned their embassies to Kyiv after Russia retreated from the capital region as it redeployed troops to the east and south of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Dozens Detained In Yerevan As Anti-Government Rallies Resume
YEREVAN -- Police in Yerevan have detained 244 protesters as they blocked streets in the capital and called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over what they feel are concessions to Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia's opposition renewed its call for protests on May 2, accusing Pashinian of planning to give away all of the disputed region to Azerbaijan after he told lawmakers last month that the "international community is calling on Armenia to scale down demands with regard to Karabakh."
Police said they were able to unblock all of the streets in the capital, allowing for the resumption of public transportation operations.
Parliament deputy speaker and opposition leader Ishkhan Sagatelian told reporters that "our struggle is unstoppable, everything goes on according to our plan and people's demands."
The Ombudsman's Office said rights defenders were working at police stations, providing detained activists with legal assistance.
The day before, thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the capital's central Square of France, calling on Pashinian to resign.
Last month, Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity.
Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Baku regained control of parts of the breakaway region in the 2020 war, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Former Kyrgyz Governor Arrested On Corruption Charges
BISHKEK -- The former governor of Kyrgyzstan's northern Chui region, Tuigunaaly Abdraimov, was arrested on corruption charges over the weekend.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on May 1 that Abdraimov, who previously also led the Central Election Commission (BShK), had been placed in pretrial detention on suspicion of abuse of power while in office.
According to the UKMK, Abdraimov is accused of illegally obtaining 11.2 hectares of land in the Chui region to use as a landfill for a company he and his son own.
Abdraimov's lawyer, Taalaigul Toktakunova, said her client was detained on April 30, interrogated at the UKMK until midnight, and then sent to pretrial detention on May 1 even though there was no need to keep him in custody.
Opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov called Abdraimov's arrest politically motivated.
Jeenbekov wrote on Facebook that the charges against Abdraimov are part of the persecution of politicians who were close to jailed former President Almazbek Atambaev.
Atambaev is serving a lengthy prison term for his involvement in the illegal release of a crime boss in 2013 and is on trial on other charges that he and his supporters have called politically motivated.
Iran Says It Summoned Swedish Ambassador Over 'Baseless' Claims Made At Nouri Trial In Stockholm
Tehran says it summoned Sweden's ambassador over "baseless and false allegations" made against a former Iranian official, Hamid Nouri, at a trial relating to the mass killings ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1988.
Swedish prosecutors have requested a life sentence for Nouri, , who has been charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses relating to the murders of more than 100 people.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on May 2 that it had summoned Swedish Ambassador Mattias Lentz a day earlier "to convey the Islamic republic’s strong protest at the baseless and false allegations leveled by the Swedish prosecutor against Iran during his comments" to the court.
Scores of survivors and victims' family members have given testimony in the ongoing trial in Stockholm's District Court that marks the first time a member of the Iranian regime has formally faced criminal charges relating to the mass killings ordered by Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.
Witnesses say Nouri was essentially a henchman whose job was to help determine which prisoners would enter the "corridor of death."
Nouri has denied the allegations against him, casting himself as a small fish -- an employee of the Tehran Islamic Revolutionary Prosecutor's Office who was stationed at a different prison from 1982-93 and was on leave when the 1988 killings took place.
But since the trial started in August, multiple witnesses have testified that Nouri was a decision-maker who was, in fact, the deputy to the prison's lead prosecutor, Mohammad Moghiseh, known in Iran as the "hanging judge."
The trial is being held in Sweden under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows the handling of serious cases such as war crimes regardless of where the offenses were committed.
Israel Summons Russian Envoy Over Lavrov's Hitler Comment
Israel has summoned Russia's ambassador and is demanding an apology from Moscow after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots.
Lavrov was asked during an interview with an Italian television channel on May 1 how Russia could claim that it needed to "de-Nazify" Ukraine when the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was Jewish.
Lavrov had defended Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine and said Zelensky's Jewish ancestry did not undermine Putin's position.
"When they say, 'What sort of Nazification is this if we are Jews,' well, I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it does not mean anything," Lavrov told Italy's Rete 4, speaking through an Italian interpreter.
"For a long time now, we've been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves," Lavrov claimed.
Israeli Foreign Ministry Yair Lapid said the Russian ambassador would be summoned for "a tough talk" over the comments, which he called "unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.”
“The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust,” Lapid said. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for anti-Semitism.”
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has been more measured in his criticism of Russia's invasion, also condemned Lavrov's comments.
“Using the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a means to score political points must be stopped immediately,” he said.
Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, called Lavrov's remarks "an insult and a severe blow to the victims of the real Nazism."
Speaking on Israel's Kan radio, Dayan said Lavrov was spreading "an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory with no basis in fact."
Leaders from several Western nations denounced the foreign minister's comments, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of having forgotten the lessons of World War II.
In his nightly video message, Zelenskiy noted that Moscow has been silent since Lavrov's comments.
"This means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World War II," he said. "Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons."
The German government's anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, said Lavrov's remarks mocked the victims of Nazism and "shamelessly confront not only Jews but the entire international public with open anti-Semitism."
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Lavrov's comments obscene, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed disbelief.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) accused Lavrov of falling back on anti-Semitism to defend his nation's actions.
"As the highest ranking Jewish elected official in the U.S., I take particular umbrage at what Mr. Lavrov said," Schumer said in Washington.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Finnish Group Cancels Rosatom Nuclear Plant Contract Over Risks Exacerbated By Ukraine War
Finnish group Fennovoima says it has canceled a contract on cooperating with Russian state-owned nuclear power giant Rosatom to supply a nuclear power plant, saying Moscow's war in Ukraine has "worsened" risks for the project.
Fennovoima said in a statement on May 2 that the planned Hanhikivi plant has encountered significant delays in recent years and that because of the situation in Ukraine, "cooperation with [Rosatom] is terminated with immediate effect and both the design and licensing work and works at the Hanhikivi 1 site with [Rosatom] end."
"The decision to terminate the...contract with [Rosatom] is not made lightly," the statement said. "There have been significant and growing delays during the last years. The war in Ukraine has worsened the risks for the project. [Rosatom] has been unable to mitigate any of the risks."
The plant's future was put into jeopardy after Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
The final construction permit for the project was set to be granted by the end of this year.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Formally Closes Seaports As Fears Over Grain Supplies Grow
Ukraine has announced the temporary closure of its four main seaports after losing control of them to Russian forces.
On May 2, the country's Agriculture Ministry said in a statement that the seaports of Berdyansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk, and Kherson will be closed "until Ukraine regains control over" them.
"This measure has been caused by an inability to service ships and passengers, cargo, transport, and other related economic activities so as to ensure an adequate level of shipping safety and compliance with international treaties," the ministry said.
"Ukraine will definitely resume work at these seaports after victory over Russian" troops, the statement added.
The announcement is mainly a formality since Russia has blockaded or captured the seaports since launching its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 2 that Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tons of grain because of Russia controlling Black Sea shipping lanes.
Organizations such as the United Nations have warned that Russia's war against Ukraine could trigger a major food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Human Rights Watch Urges Russia To Investigate Civilian Killings
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Russia to investigate three incidents during which Russian forces opened fire on civilian vehicles in Ukraine after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, killing six Ukrainians and wounding three.
In one incident, a man was pulled out of a vehicle and was summarily executed, HRW said in a statement on April 30.
The three incidents occurred between February 28 and March 3, HRW said. Two of them took place in Hostomel, a town about 20 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, while the third incident occurred in Nova Basan, a village in the Chernihiv region, 70 kilometers east of Kyiv.
In the first incident on February 28, Russian forces opened fire on two vehicles carrying nine civilians who were trying to flee the area.
On March 3, they shot at a vehicle with four men who were going to negotiate delivery of humanitarian aid.
In the third incident, Russian forces shot at a civilian van carrying two men, wounding one of them. Soldiers pulled the second man from the van and summarily executed him, while the wounded man escaped.
“Russian soldiers at checkpoints opened fire on passing vehicles without any apparent effort to verify whether the occupants were civilians,” said HRW's Belkis Wille.
“The obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants is a constant, as is the prohibition on targeting civilians, whether in their homes, on the streets, or in their cars,” Wille said.
HRW said that international humanitarian law and the laws of war forbid deliberately targeting civilians and that anyone who orders or deliberately commits such acts, or aids and abets them, is responsible for war crimes.
"Russia should conduct impartial, thorough, and transparent investigations into these killings and should compensate victims of any unlawful attacks," the statement said.
“These incidents are indicative of Russian forces’ failure to abide by their obligations to always distinguish civilians and to minimize harm to them,” Wille said.
“The Russian military has an obligation to investigate these incidents, hold those responsible to account, and ensure these kinds of killings cease.”
U.S. First Lady To Meet Ukrainian Refugees During Romania, Slovakia Trip
U.S. first lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9 to meet U.S. service members and embassy personnel, Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on May 2.
NATO and EU members Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
Biden's trip follows U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Kyiv at the weekend. Pelosi met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 30.
During her trip, Biden will visit U.S. service members in Romania on May 6 before heading to Bucharest, where on May 7 she will meet with members of the Romanian government, U.S. Embassy staff, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children, the statement from her office said.
Her trip also includes a visit to the Slovak capital, Bratislava, to meet with U.S. Embassy staff and government officials.
Almost 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24, according to the UN's refugee agency.
Just over 3 million fled to Poland, while Romania has taken in 817,000 and Slovakia nearly 372,000, as of April 29.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a $33 billion package for arming and supporting Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Slow Progress In Evacuations From Mariupol As EU Ministers Discuss Oil Embargo
The evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's devastated southern port city of Mariupol has stalled as Russia resumed shelling the Azovstal steel plant where hundreds remain holed up a day after a first group left the underground bunkers.
A group of around 100 Ukrainian civilians left the Mariupol on May 2 for the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya, some 230 kilometers away, according to the authorities and video released by the two sides.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told the BBC that the evacuees were making slow progress and would probably not arrive on May 2 as hoped. Authorities gave no explanation for the delay.
Orlov said high-level negotiations were under way among Ukraine, Russia and international organizations on more evacuations.
If successful, the evacuation would mark rare progress in easing the plight of the Mariupol civilians. Previous attempts to open safe corridors out of the besieged Sea of Azov port and other places have broken down.
Mariupol's strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has made it a target for Russian bombardments that have turned the city, which had a prewar population of some 400,000, into ruins.
A maternity hospital was hit in a Russian air strike in the first days of the invasion, and hundreds of people were reportedly killed in the bombing of a theater.
As many as 100,000 people may still be in Mariupol, including an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the sprawling Azovstal complex, the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.
Thousands are believed to have been killed and those still holed up in the besieged Azovstal complex were running out of water, food, and medicine.
"The situation has become a sign of a real humanitarian catastrophe," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion on February 24, its troops have failed to completely take over any major Ukrainian city.
On the battle front, a British intelligence estimate said on May 2 that Russia's elite forces have suffered such large casualties that it will take years to replenish them. It said more than 25 percent of Russia's invading force has been disabled since the start of the conflict.
In its daily bulletin, Britain's Defense Ministry said that at the start of the invasion on February 24, Russia had committed more than 120 battalions representing some 65 percent of its entire ground-combat capabilities.
"It is likely that more than a quarter of these units have now been rendered combat ineffective," it said, adding that some of its best units, including its airborne forces, have suffered the highest casualties.
"It will probably take years for Russia to reconstitute these forces," the British intelligence report said.
Ukraine, meanwhile, announced the temporary closure of its four main seaports after losing control of them to Russian forces or having them blockaded.
The Agriculture Ministry said in a statement on May 2 that the seaports of Berdyansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk, and Kherson will be closed "until Ukraine regains control over" them.
After encountering surprisingly staunch resistance in the north around the regions of Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russia withdrew its forces to redeploy them in the south and east where fighting has intensified in recent days.
Ukraine's east and south are seen as key strategic goals for Russia, allowing it a land link to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Moscow raised fears those goals may stretch further, to Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester, which is backed by Russia and borders Ukraine to the southwest along the Dniester River. Moldova also borders NATO-member Romania.
Early on May 2, authorities said a Russian rocket strike hit a main bridge across the Dniester estuary just west of the port city of Odesa.
European Union ministers met in Brussels to discuss a response to Russia cutting gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and plans for a possible oil embargo to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.
But the ministers also discussed a potential embargo of Russian oil while acknowledging the economic impact of such a move. EU diplomats have said that the bloc is leaning toward a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia.
In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz again appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war against Ukraine.
"Stop this war, stop the senseless killing, withdraw your troops from Ukraine," he said on May 2 after meeting in Berlin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Scholz also said that Putin will not see sanctions lifted without reaching a peace agreement with Ukraine, adding that the aim must be that Russia's readiness to use violence does not succeed.
Modi said dialogue was the only way to a reach a solution.
"We believe that there will be no winner in this war, everyone will lose. We are in favor of peace," said Modi, who did not take questions after reading from prepared statements.
Modi, whose government procures most of its military hardware from Russia, has called for a cease-fire but resisted Western calls to condemn the Kremlin's actions.
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia on May 5-9 to meet U.S. service members and embassy personnel, Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on May 2.
NATO and EU members Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
The UN's refugee agency reported on May 2 that more than 5.5 million people had fled Ukraine since the war began on February 24.
On the diplomatic front, Israel on May 2 summoned Russia's ambassador and demanded an apology from Moscow after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots.
Lavrov was asked during an interview with an Italian television channel on May 1 how Russia could claim that it needed to "de-Nazify" Ukraine when the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was Jewish.
"When they say, 'What sort of Nazification is this if we are Jews,' well, I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it does not mean anything," Lavrov told Italy's Rete 4, speaking through an Italian interpreter.
Israeli Foreign Ministry Yair Lapid said the Russian ambassador would be summoned for "a tough talk" over the comments, which he called "unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, BBC, and dpa
