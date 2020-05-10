Moscow 'Indignant' Over Perceived U.S Slight Of Soviet Contribution In World War II

Russia's Foreign Ministry has expressed "extreme indignation" at a U.S. statement on May 8 that seemed to ascribe the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 to the United States and Britain.

"On the eve of a sacred holiday, American officials did not have the courage and the desire to at least hint at the indubitable role and colossal losses that the Red Army and the Soviet people brought in the name of all humanity," the Russian statement said.

On its Instagram account, the White House posted a video and the words: "On May 8, 1945, America and Great Britain had victory over the Nazis! 'America's spirit will always win. In the end, that's what happens.'"

Asked by the Russian Interfax news agency to comment, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was quoted as saying, "We would like to refer you to many latest statements which underline our joint efforts and casualties."

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement in April on the 75th anniversary of the meeting of U.S. and Soviet soldiers on the Elbe River in Germany.

"We intend to have a serious conversation with U.S. public officials on this issue," the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement concluded.

With reporting by Interfax