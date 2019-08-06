Moscow Prosecutor's Office Wants To Remove Parental Rights From Protesting Couple

The Moscow city prosecutor's office wants to revoke the parental rights of a couple that brought their one-year-old son to an unsanctioned rally in front of the Moscow mayor's office on July 27.



The prosecutor's office said in an August 6 statement that the unidentified couple gave their son to a third person, also unidentified, during the rally, "exposing the child to danger and causing physical and moral damage" to the boy.



Protesters at the rally challenged the decision by the city's electoral officials not to register independent and opposition candidates for September 8 elections to the Moscow city council.



The statement did not give further details about the boy's situation, only mentioning that his father has no right to vote in Moscow as he is only temporarily registered in the capital.



The statement also says the prosecutor’s office has started investigating the participation of some individuals younger than 18 in the unsanctioned rally on July 27 and a similar protest on August 3.



In late December, President Vladimir Putin signed a law providing for administrative punishment for people deemed by courts to have involved minors in unauthorized protests, rallies, and demonstrations.



Police detained more than 1,000 protesters on August 3 and more than 1,300 people on July 27.



Dozens of protesters have since been fined or given jail sentences for organizing and participating in the unsanctioned rally.



Several others are facing criminal charges for taking part in "mass unrest" and allegedly assaulting police, and are being kept in pretrial detention until at least September 27.