Germany has criticized the detentions of more than 1,000 people at an unsanctioned demonstration in Moscowon August 3, saying they were “not proportional to the peaceful character” of the rally.



The German Foreign Ministry said on August 4 that Russia violated its international obligations to free and fair elections when riot police cracked down on the protesters who had gathered in Moscow a day earlier to demand free polls in the Russian capital.



The independent political watchdog OVD-Info reported that at least 1,001 people had been detained, a week after police held more than 1,300 people at a similar protest in Moscow.



Berlin "expects the swift release of all peaceful protesters" and the inclusion of independent candidates who meet all legal requirements in the municipal elections scheduled for September, the German Foreign Ministry said.



Amnesty International said the “unnecessary and excessive” use of force by police and “unfounded charges” against protesters is “symptomatic of the Kremlin’s deep contempt for human rights and its determination to crush peaceful protest.”

Moscow has witnessed protests since authorities there in July banned multiple opposition candidates from running in the upcoming vote.

Based on reporting by dpa, AP, and AFP