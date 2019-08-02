Opposition Plans Further Rally In Moscow Amid Warnings From Authorities

MOSCOW -- Opposition supporters are planning to take to the streets of Moscow again on August 3 in defiance of local authorities in the Russian capital who are vowing to take “all necessary measures” to maintain public order.



The Russian capital has witnessed protests since authorities there in July banned multiple opposition candidates from running in a municipal election scheduled for September.



Some 1,400 demonstrators were detained by police in a violent crackdown at the latest rally in the Russian capital on July 27.



Several would-be candidates to the Moscow City Duma have also faced harassment, including arrests and home searches.



In its announcement on August 2, the Moscow city prosecutors’ office said police will "take all necessary measures to stop provocations, riots and any actions entailing a violation of public security."



"Any attempts to conduct mass, unauthorized public events in the city of Moscow on August 3, 2019, are a direct violation of the law," the prosecutors’ office warned.



Meanwhile, Moscow authorities are planning a festival at Gorky Park on August 3-4, with promises of free food and live music by top Russian bands.



However, at least two bands that are listed as scheduled to perform at Shashlik Live -- Bravo and Tequillajazz -- said they have no plans to take part.



Opposition and independent candidates to the Moscow city council who were not registered to run in the September 8 poll plan to march along Moscow’s Boulevard Ring on August 3 to protest their exclusion from the elections.



Moscow election officials left them off the ballot, arguing some of the required 5,500 signatures they collected respectively to get on the ballot were invalid.



Opposition and independent candidates reject those claims, saying Moscow authorities just want to deny them a chance to run against pro-Kremlin candidates.



The 45 members of the Moscow City Duma wield considerable power, retaining the ability to propose legislation as well as inspect how the city’s $43 billion budget is spent.



On the eve of the unsanctioned August 3 rally, a city official was quoted by TASS as saying that the Moscow mayor's office had granted permission for two rallies of up to 100,000 people on downtown Sakharov Avenue in a week's time, on August 10 and 11.



Vasily Oleynik, a deputy head of security for the city, said barred local candidate Denis Shenderovich is the organizer of both of those afternoon events.



Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny had called for the unauthorized July 27 rally in Moscow, but he was arrested a day before the event and subsequently sentenced to 30 days in jail.



While in custody on July 28, Navalny was rushed to hospital after he came down with what doctors at the facility called a severe allergic reaction. Navalny, his lawyer and personal doctor, however, have claimed they suspect he may have been poisoned.



A Russian state hospital said on July 31 that Navalny had tested negative for poison.



Dozens of protesters detained in Moscow on July 27 have since been fined or given jail sentences for organizing and participating in the unsanctioned rally. Several are facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting police.



Human Rights Watch joined those in condemning Moscow authorities for using excessive force against protesters on July 27.



“The government’s strong-arm response is a warning to Russians that people who take to the streets, no matter how peacefully, to demand free and fair elections will face dire consequences,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a statement on July 29.



With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa



