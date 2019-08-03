Beatings And Arrests At Latest Moscow Protest

Accessibility links

The authorities had warned they would take &ldquo;all necessary measures&rdquo; to stop the unauthorized rally. These police officers appeared to take those words to heart, as they&nbsp;detained a man on Pushkinskaya Square in the city center.&nbsp;
Prominent opposition activist Lyubov Sobol was taken away by police as she left her political headquarters. She is on hunger strike, demanding the right to run in local elections, and a key organizer of the current wave of protests.
Ranks of riot police were in place to prevent protesters marching along the Boulevard Ring, which skirts central Moscow.&nbsp;
Many of those detained were young...
...but age was no protection from police using force to prevent peaceful protest.
A helicopter flying over a statue of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, in the square that bears his name.
Police swooped on another demonstrator. RFE/RL&#39;s Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore said it felt like a state of emergency had been declared in Moscow.
A protester holds aloft a copy of Russia&#39;s constitution, which guarantees freedom of assembly and free speech.&nbsp;
Russia&#39;s ongoing crackdown has been condemned by the United States, the European Union, and international human-rights organizations.
Batons ready, members of Russia&#39;s National Guard were also on hand to prevent the demonstrators gathering.
