Moscow Says U.S. Destroyer Forced Out Of Russian Waters

Russia's Defense Ministry says a U.S. Navy destroyer has left Russian waters in the Far East after being warned it may be rammed.



The ministry said in a statement that the USS John S. McCain ventured two kilometers into Russian territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf on November 24 and turned back after receiving a warning from the Admiral Vinogradov.



"The Pacific Fleet’s Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine destroyer used an international communication channel to warn the foreign vessel that such actions were unacceptable and the violator could be driven out of the country’s territorial waters in a ramming maneuver. After the warning was issued and the Admiral Vinogradov changed its course, the USS John S. McCain destroyer returned to international waters," the statement said.



There was no immediate confirmation of the incident from U.S. defense officials.



Such incidents have been reported by Russia often in recent years after ties with the United States and European Union worsened following Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in Ukraine’s east.



U.S. and NATO military jets also have routinely intercepted Russian surveillance and strategic bomber aircraft off NATO member countries and U.S. airspace over the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.



Most incidents are routine and considered nonthreatening.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax