Two People Shot Dead In Moscow In 'Mask-Wearing Dispute'

A gunman has opened fire in a government services center in Moscow and killed two people, after being told to wear a face mask, local authorities and media said. Four people were also reported wounded.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on VKontakte that the deadly shooting took place at the Ryazansky documentation service center on December 7.

"The killer was detained. I express condolences to the wounded people and the families of the deceased ones. Doctors are doing everything to aid the wounded people," Sobyanin wrote.

Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said those killed in the incident included a security officer and an administrator of the center.

Those wounded were in serious condition, Rakova said.

Media reports quoted witnesses and officials of the documentation services center as saying that the man pulled a gun and started shooting after he was confronted by security inside the premises because he refused to wear a mask, as required by city authorities to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The reports identified the shooter as a 45-year-old Muscovite.

The Investigative Committee said it had launched a probe into "murders" and "illegal firearm possession."

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Shot