Moshchun: The Ukrainian Village Rebuilding After The Russian Invasion

At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the villagers of Moshchun covertly assisted the Ukrainian military by informing them of all Russian troop movements toward Kyiv. The director of the Madison Policy Forum in New York, Liam Collins, a retired Special Forces Colonel states, "The Russians were unable to overcome the intelligence network created by the Ukrainians." The result was Russia's inability to capture Kyiv.

On March 21, Ukrainian forces liberated the obliterated village from Russian control. RFE/RL Photographer Serhiy Nuzhnenko captures a community determined to rebuild and move on with their lives.