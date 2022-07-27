Moshchun: The Ukrainian Village Rebuilding After The Russian Invasion

Accessibility links

At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the villagers of Moshchun covertly assisted the Ukrainian military by informing them of all Russian troop movements toward Kyiv. The director of the Madison Policy Forum in New York, Liam Collins, a retired Special Forces Colonel states, "The Russians were unable to overcome the intelligence network created by the Ukrainians." The result was Russia's inability to capture Kyiv.

On March 21, Ukrainian forces liberated the obliterated village from Russian control. RFE/RL Photographer Serhiy Nuzhnenko captures a community determined to rebuild and move on with their lives.

1 In Russia's attempt to seize Kyiv, the village of Moshchun -- which is adjacent to the Irpin River and 30 kilometers north of the capital -- suffered greatly due to its strategic location. Nearly 85 percent of its buildings were destroyed and many civilians lost their lives. 
2 The village quickly fell to the Russians, who obliterated it with incessant bombardment that left many of its inhabitants homeless, including a young family that currently resides in this room on a farm.
3 The liberation of Moshchun occurred on March 21. While many of its inhabitants were killed or have left, some, like Yaroslav -- pictured here rummaging among the wreckage of his destroyed home -- have chosen to stay.
4 Determined to move on from the war's destruction, Yaroslav is now building a new home for his family.
5 One family painted colorful flowers around the holes left in their gate by shelling.
6 Another shelled gate partially obscures a burned-out car that was destroyed during the intense fighting.
7 Oleksandr is another resident who has decided to stay in his hometown. His mother suffered injuries in the bombardment and eventually passed away from her wounds.
8 Volunteers are also aiding in the recovery of the village by constructing a new house for a family that was left homeless by the fighting.
9 In addition to losing her home, Lyubov Topol lost her only son, a soldier in the Territorial Defense Forces. On the land next to her shelled-out former home, a humanitarian organization has given her a modular home and new hope for the future.
 
10 Though the war has moved on, the danger remains as the area is littered with mines. 
11 The first mention of Moshchun dates back to the 17th century. Though the village has suffered greatly, its residents are hopeful that they can rebuild and move on with their lives.
