Warnings Of More Deadly Mudslides In Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan have warned of more mudslides in the border area shared with Uzbekistan after rescue workers found the body of a child missing following a mudslide earlier this week.

Officials in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad region said on July 14 that the body of a 2-year-old girl who went missing during the mudslides a day earlier in the Aksy district was found by rescue brigades, bringing the death toll in that incident to seven.

Kyrgyz rescue teams continue to look for another missing person, a 5-year-old child, authorities from the Jalal-Abad region that borders with Uzbekistan's Namangan region said.

A state of emergency has been announced in Kyrgyzstan's Ak-Jol and Jany-Jol villages.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has ordered the government to undertake all necessary measures to provide residents of the affected area with food, drinking water, and other necessities.

On July 13, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said the mudslides in the country's eastern region of Namangan killed eight people.

According to the ministry, six residents of the Kosonsoi district were injured by the massive mudslides.

The ministry also said its rescue teams are working in the region affected by the mudslides.