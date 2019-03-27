Top U.S. Legal Officer To Release Mueller Report Within Weeks

The head of the U.S. Justice Department said he plans within weeks to issue a public version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which found President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign did not conspire with Russia.



Attorney General William Barr on March 24 issued to Congress a four-page summary of Mueller's eagerly awaited report.



But he said he needed more time to determine how much of it could be made public.



A unnamed Justice Department official told reporters March 26 that Barr's plan was to release a public version in "weeks, not months."



Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, have demanded Barr turn over the entire report to them by April 2. That would only leave a week for the Justice Department to complete its review.



Some portions of Mueller's confidential report contain materials that arose during secret grand jury proceedings. Federal rules generally prohibit the government from releasing that information to the public.



The report also contains information about ongoing criminal investigations that Mueller referred to other U.S. attorneys' offices.



According to Barr's summary, Mueller's 22-month investigation cleared Trump and his associates of conspiring with Russia to sway the 2016 election.



Barr said the report was less definitive on the question of whether Trump sought to obstruct Mueller's efforts. It said there was no crime committed, but the report "does not exonerate" Trump.



Trump and his top aides have attacked unidentified political opponents for starting the campaign investigation.



"I think what happened was a disgrace," Trump told reporters March 26.



Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, NBC

