'Multiple Casualties' At Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue

Police said a suspect was in custody after a shooting caused "multiple casualties" at a Pittsburgh synagogue on October 27.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

It was not immediately known how many people had been shot, whether there were any fatalities, or what the shooter's motive was.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he was following events in Pittsburgh.

"Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," Trump tweeted. "Law enforcement on the scene."

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf called the shooting an "absolute tragedy."

