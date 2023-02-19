Munich Conference Winds Down As Allies Pledge To Support Ukraine 'As Long As It Takes'

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine dominated this year's Munich Security Conference, which concluded on February 19.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined a proposed procedure for the European Union to purchase ammunition for Ukrainian defense on behalf of member states.

Under the proposal, member states would make money available to the EU, which would award large contracts to munitions producers, enabling them to ramp up production. A similar program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate vaccine production.

"Russia is firing in a day the monthly European production of artillery shells," Kallas said. He added that Russian producers are working around the clock and urged the EU to expand production immediately.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell endorsed the proposal and said the bloc was "working" on the idea.

"We are in war mode, urgent war mode," Borrell said on February 19.

On the first day of the conference, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed that the United States will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."

That comment was welcomed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who slammed Moscow for waging a "genocidal war" against Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and its allies remain "stronger than ever" behind Ukraine, while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the international community must "give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail."

For the first time in two decades, Russia was not invited to the conference, as Western countries seek to isolate Moscow diplomatically over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Munich conference was held on the eve of a trip by U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland, where he is expected to meet with U.S. allies in Europe and assure them of the U.S. commitment to European security and to continued assistance to Ukraine.

Russia launched its full-scale, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine one year ago, on February 24, 2022. It sparked the largest war in Europe since World War II, leaving tens of thousands of people dead and millions displaced.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa