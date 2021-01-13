'Music Takes Your Mind Off War And Death': Ukrainian Violinist Plays In The Trenches

Roman is a trained violinist who signed up to fight Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. He takes out his violin and plays for half an hour once or twice a week and says music distracts him from the war and the possibility of dying. According to the United Nations, more than 13,000 people have died as a result of the conflict -- including over 3,000 civilians -- since war broke out in April 2014.