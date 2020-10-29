Death Toll Up In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict As Fresh Talks Expected

YEREVAN/BAKU -- The death toll is mounting in the fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, with both sides blaming each other for the collapse of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire -- the third since the decades-old conflict flared up again in late September.



The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to hold meetings with the co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Geneva on October 29.



The United States, France, and Russia are the co-chairs of the Minsk Group, which had been the main mediator in the conflict.



The Minsk Group said the meeting would be held "to discuss, reach agreement on, and begin implementation, in accordance with a timeline to be agreed upon, of all steps necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."



The de facto defense ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh said on October 29 that 51 more casualties have taken its military death toll to 1,119 since fighting with Azerbaijani forces erupted on September 27.



It said that shelling by Azerbaijani forces of civilian settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh continued overnight, while the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in turn said its forces came under fire in the Goranboy district, north of Nagorno-Karabakh.



On October 28, both Azerbaijan and Armenia reported civilian casualties in urban areas, two days after the U.S. brokered cease-fire should have gone into effect.



Both sides denied the other's claims civilians were targeted.

Baku said 21 civilians were killed and 70 injured in rocket attacks on the city of Barda, located in central Azerbaijan outside Nagorno-Karabakh. Four civilians were reportedly killed in another attack on the city on the previous day.



Azerbaijan does not disclose its military losses, but they say the fighting has killed 69 civilians and wounded 322.



Yerevan accused Azerbaijani forces of attacking civilian areas in Nagorno-Karabakh, including shelling a hospital and maternity clinic in the enclave’s main city, Stepanakert. The rocket attacks caused damage but inflicted no casualties.



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said urban areas had been hit and one volunteer from the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society was killed in the shelling. Two other volunteers were injured.



Both sides have claimed that the other has been targeting civilians during a month of intense clashes that have drawn in world powers seeking to halt the worst fighting in the region since a 1994 cease-fire.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke separately by phone on October 27 with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, urging both sides to pursue a diplomatic solution and abide by the cease-fire brokered by Washington over the weekend.



Two Russian-brokered humanitarian cease-fires have similarly collapsed within minutes of going into effect.



Ethnic tensions in the region between Christian Armenians and their mainly Muslim neighbors have flared in Nagorno-Karabakh for decades.



Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the ethnic Armenians who make up most of the population, reject Azerbaijani rule. They have been governing their own affairs, with support from Armenia, since Azerbaijan's troops were pushed out of the breakaway region in a war in the early 1990s.

The latest fighting that began on September 27 escalated quickly to involve heavy artillery, rockets, and drones.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow believes the death toll from the fighting was nearing 5,000.



Aliyev has demanded that Nagorno-Karabakh be returned to Azerbaijan as well as seven surrounding districts controlled by Armenian forces.



Armenia says it will not withdraw from territory it views as part of its historic homeland and where the population needs protection.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited areas near Iran’s border with Azerbaijan and warned the warring parties against harming the security of Iranian territories.



“The security of border regions, dams, and constructions is highly significant for the Islamic republic of Iran and is a red line,” Araqchi said, according to IFP News.



The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has sparked concerns over a wider conflict in the South Caucasus drawing in NATO member Turkey, which is an ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a military pact with Armenia.



Turkey has demanded a bigger role in the Minsk Group, which Ankara and Baku say has sidelined the Nagorno-Karabakh issue for decades without finding a lasting solution.

With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and TASS