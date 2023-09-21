Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Azerbaijan

'Reintegration' Talks Held For Nagorno-Karabakh Amid Tense Protests In Yerevan

Representatives of Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian leadership of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh held "reintegration" talks in western Azerbaijan on September 21 as Baku seeks to consolidate gains from a military offensive that dramatically shifted political calculations in the Caucasus.

The talks ended with no public statements nor any sign of a breakthrough, as the two sides exchanged accusations and denials over reports of gunfire and apparent cease-fire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh's capital.

Baku is hoping to consolidate gains from a 24-hour military offensive on September 19-20 that dramatically shifted political calculations in the Caucasus and sparked large protests in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

A delegation of representatives from Nagorno Karabakh arrive in the western Azerbaijani city of Yevlax for talks on September 21. Reports of gunfire 100 kilometers away in the de facto capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, highlighted lingering tensions as the negotiations got under way.
1 A delegation of representatives from Nagorno Karabakh arrive in the western Azerbaijani city of Yevlax for talks on September 21.

Reports of gunfire 100 kilometers away in the de facto capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, highlighted lingering tensions as the negotiations got under way.
Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan&#39;s government, and the Russian peacekeeping contingent are seen at &quot;reintegration&quot; talks in Yevlax on September 21. The talks ended with no public statements nor any sign of a breakthrough. The talks followed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev&#39;s boast to his oil- and gas-rich nation of 10 million after a Russian-brokered cease-fire halted intense fighting on September 20 that he said had &quot;restored its sovereignty.&quot; The meeting came as part of the truce for what the Azerbaijani side calls talks on &quot;reintegration&quot; of the territory into the rest of the country after decades of occupation.
2 Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's government, and the Russian peacekeeping contingent are seen at "reintegration" talks in Yevlax on September 21. The talks ended with no public statements nor any sign of a breakthrough. The talks followed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's boast to his oil- and gas-rich nation of 10 million after a Russian-brokered cease-fire halted intense fighting on September 20 that he said had "restored its sovereignty."

The meeting came as part of the truce for what the Azerbaijani side calls talks on "reintegration" of the territory into the rest of the country after decades of occupation.
A protester confronts law enforcement officers near the government building in Yerevan during a rally to support ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 20.
3 A protester confronts law enforcement officers near the government building in Yerevan during a rally to support ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 20.
Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan and which is called Artsakh by Armenians.
4 Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan and which is called Artsakh by Armenians.
5
Police officers block an entrance to the government building in Yerevan during a protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Yerevan on September 20. Protesters gathered in central Yerevan, blocking streets and demanding that authorities defend Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
6 Police officers block an entrance to the government building in Yerevan during a protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Yerevan on September 20.

Protesters gathered in central Yerevan, blocking streets and demanding that authorities defend Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Nagorno-Karabakh&#39;s ethnic Armenian leaders were forced to acquiesce to Baku&#39;s terms for the cease-fire as more numerous and better-supplied Azerbaijani forces armed with artillery and drones quickly tallied victories after the surprise offensive began on September 19, with Russian peacekeepers seemingly unprepared or unwilling to act.
7 Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian leaders were forced to acquiesce to Baku's terms for the cease-fire as more numerous and better-supplied Azerbaijani forces armed with artillery and drones quickly tallied victories after the surprise offensive began on September 19, with Russian peacekeepers seemingly unprepared or unwilling to act.
Protesters demanded Pashinian&#39;s resignation during a rally on Republic Square in Yerevan on September 20. A rights ombudsman for Nagorno-Karabakh, Gegham Stepanian, has said that at least 200 people were killed and about twice as many wounded during the fighting, including children.
8 Protesters demanded Pashinian's resignation during a rally on Republic Square in Yerevan on September 20.

A rights ombudsman for Nagorno-Karabakh, Gegham Stepanian, has said that at least 200 people were killed and about twice as many wounded during the fighting, including children.
Police and protesters clashed on Yerevan&#39;s Republic Square on September 20.
9 Police and protesters clashed on Yerevan's Republic Square on September 20.
10
Pashinian delivers an Independence Day message in Yerevan on September 21. The Armenian prime minister appeared to have been caught off guard by the Azerbaijani offensive, and he has since emphasized that his government was not involved in shaping the terms of the cease-fire. But he welcomed the end of intense fighting.
11 Pashinian delivers an Independence Day message in Yerevan on September 21.

The Armenian prime minister appeared to have been caught off guard by the Azerbaijani offensive, and he has since emphasized that his government was not involved in shaping the terms of the cease-fire. But he welcomed the end of intense fighting.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG