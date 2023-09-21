'Reintegration' Talks Held For Nagorno-Karabakh Amid Tense Protests In Yerevan

Representatives of Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian leadership of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh held "reintegration" talks in western Azerbaijan on September 21 as Baku seeks to consolidate gains from a military offensive that dramatically shifted political calculations in the Caucasus.

The talks ended with no public statements nor any sign of a breakthrough, as the two sides exchanged accusations and denials over reports of gunfire and apparent cease-fire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh's capital.

Baku is hoping to consolidate gains from a 24-hour military offensive on September 19-20 that dramatically shifted political calculations in the Caucasus and sparked large protests in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.