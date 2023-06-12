News
NATO Begins Unprecedented Air Drill In 'Show Of Strength'
NATO will begin the largest air-force-deployment exercise in Europe in the alliance's history on June 12 in a display of unity toward partners and potential threats such as Russia. The German-led Air Defender 23 will run until June 23 and include some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner countries including Japan and Sweden, which is bidding to join the alliance. Up to 10,000 personnel will participate in the drills intended to boost interoperability and preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the case of an attack on cities, airports, or sea ports within NATO territory.
Montenegro's Europe Now Movement Wins Snap Vote, According To Preliminary Results
PODGORICA -- Montenegro's Europe Now Movement (PES) won 25.7 percent of votes in a snap election on June 11, according to preliminary results communicated by the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster on the basis of a projection of results from a sample of polling stations.
The pro-European Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which ruled Montenegro between 1990 and 2020, came in second with 23.7 percent of support. The conservative alliance For the Future of Montenegro, led by the pro-Serbian and pro-Russian Democratic Front, garnered 14.7 percent.
PES, which also favors closer ties to Serbia, and one of its party members, political newcomer Jakov Milatovic, won the presidential vote in April, won 23 out of the parliament's 81 seats.
DPS, participating in its first election without Milo Djukanovic as party president, will garner 22 seats.
At 56.4 percent, turnout was lowest in Montenegrin parliamentary history.
Another pro-EU grouping comprising the Democratic Party and the URA movement of outgoing Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic came in fourth with 12.3 percent (11 seats), CEMI said on the basis of 98.7 percent of ballots counted in a representative sample of 400 polling stations across the country.
The official results are expected within a few days.
Fifteen parties and alliances were competing in the Balkan country's unicameral parliament on June 11 that many hope will usher in an era of stability after nearly three years of political turbulence that saw two governments ousted.
The parliamentary vote comes after Djukanovic lost the presidential election in April and stepped down after three decades in power.
Montenegro is sharply divided among those who identify as Montenegrins and those who consider themselves Serbs and object to the country's split in 2006 from neighboring Serbia.
The elections could determine the course of the NATO member's candidacy to join the European Union as well as the implementation of economic reforms. To join the bloc, Montenegro must do more to fight corruption, nepotism, and organized crime.
Two previous governments elected following protests in 2020 that were supported by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church collapsed after no-confidence votes, the last one in August. The country joined NATO in 2017 and has supported Kyiv following Ukraine's invasion by Russia in February 2022, earning it a place on Russia's list of unfriendly states.
Voters in the capital, Podgorica, were cautiously optimistic about the outcome.
"Nothing new is happening, but I hope it will get better anyway," Boro, who gave only his first name, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service. "I don't know whether a more stable government will bring any drastic changes compared to this latest government. Everything has been going on in the old way."
Another voter, Jovica, said that he expected that "a stable government will be formed," calling it "the most important thing at the moment."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
- By Dawn .
Pakistan Receives First Ever Russian Crude Oil As Moscow Seeks New Energy Markets
Pakistan has received its first ever cargo of Russian crude oil as Moscow seeks out new markets in Asia amid Western sanctions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the arrival of the Russian cargo on June 11. Europe has slashed its imports of Russian energy and imposed price caps to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, forcing Moscow to turn to China, India, and now Pakistan for sales. Pakistan will import 100,000 barrels of Russian oil a day, or about two-thirds of its import needs, at a discounted price. To read the original story by Dawn, click here.
- By CNN
U.S. Citizen Detained In Moscow On Drug Charges
A Moscow court has detained a U.S. citizen on charges of drug trafficking, Russian media reported. CNN identified the man as Michael Travis Leake, a former paratrooper who had been working in Russia as a musician and music producer. He will be held until at least August 6, Russian media said. CNN said Leake denied the charges. Russia has arrested several U.S. citizens in recent years on various charges, including narcotics possession, which Washington says are trumped up. The United Staes has accused Moscow of using them as hostages. To read the original story by CNN, click here.
Russian Tourists Avoid Crimea Once Again As War Takes Toll On Local Economy
Russian tourists are expected to skip Crimea for the second year in a row as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine takes its toll on the Black Sea peninsula’s economy.
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and then pumped billions of dollars into the peninsula to upgrade its infrastructure. At the same time, Russian citizens and businesses invested in Crimean real estate, building vacation homes and hotels for tourists.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has turned Crimea into a target for Ukrainian forces, upending the peninsula’s decades-old reputation as an attractive summer beach destination. Russia was forced to close the airspace over Crimea to commercial planes following the invasion.
Ukraine’s bombing of a Russian air base on Crimea in August 2022 sent a cloud of black smoke into the sky and tourists fleeing back to Russia. Ukraine also struck the road and rail bridge connecting Russia and Crimea and sunk a Russian battleship off the Crimean coast.
Ukraine has vowed to retake Crimea from Russia.
According to the hotel booking website Ostrovok.ru., Crimea accounts for just 1 percent of 2023 summer bookings by Russian tourists, down from 19 percent in 2021, the summer prior to Russia’s invasion. Crimea accounted for 3 percent of bookings last year.
Sangadzhi Tarbayev, chairman of the Russian parliament’s Committee on Tourism and Tourism Infrastructure Development, said that Crimean hotels have lost at least 40 percent of their clients.
The short summer season accounts for the lion's share of income for many Crimean businesses and residents. The drop in tourists has already forced hotels and restaurants to slash prices.
Russia’s budget, already under pressure from surging war costs and a fall in energy prices, will pick up the tab to avoid mass layoffs on the peninsula.
Moscow has set aside 2.5 billion rubles ($30 million) to compensate Crimean companies who do not lay off people, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, said.
He put the number of tourism workers in Crimea at 30,000. Hotels that do not open will also be compensated by Moscow, he said.
Many military experts do not expect Russia’s war in Ukraine to end this year, potentially setting Crimea up for another dismal tourism season in 2024.
Wagner Chief Refuses To Obey Decree In Latest Spat With Russian Defense Minister
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, said he will not obey a new Russian Defense Ministry decree obliging all volunteer formations to sign a contract directly with the ministry in his latest spat with the nation’s military leadership.
The decree, signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and posted on the agency's website, did not specify if all volunteer groups are required to sign contracts with the ministry or just some. Russia has more than 40 volunteer formations, with Wagner being the most prominent.
Wagner will not sign "any contracts with Shoigu," Prigozhin said on June 11 in response to the new decree as he berated the minister’s leadership. He said Wagner, which has played a major role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, already coordinates its actions with the military.
Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said the purpose of the decree was to give volunteer formations legal status and that volunteers can continue to sign contacts with mercenary groups as long as they sign with the ministry.
"The conclusion of contracts by citizens with the state is, first of all, the extension of social protection and support measures established by the state to them, as well as to their family members," Pankov explained.
Pankov did not state why the ministry decided now – more than 15 months after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – to force volunteers to sign contracts directly with the state.
The decree does come amid a growing public fight between Prigozhin and Shoigu as Russia’s invasion falters. Prigozhin, who may have political aspirations, has slammed Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for Russia’s poor performance in the war.
The 62-year-old businessman and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated those criticisms as he refused to obey the new decree.
"Unfortunately, most military units do not have such efficiency [as Wagner], and precisely because Shoigu cannot properly manage military formations,” Prigozhin said.
The Defense Ministry did not immediately reply to Prigozhin’s comments.
Iranian Supreme Leader Says 'Nothing Wrong' With A Nuclear Deal With West
Iran's supreme leader said on June 11 that a deal with the West over Tehran's nuclear work was possible if the country's atomic infrastructure remained intact, amid a stalemate between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. Months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to salvage the nuclear accord with six major powers have stalled since September, with each side accusing the other of making unreasonable demands. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's guarded approval comes days after both Tehran and Washington denied a report that they were nearing an interim deal. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Wind, Heavy Rains Kill At Least 27 In Pakistan
Heavy rains followed by strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan, officials said on June 11. "At least 12 people were buried alive after the roofs and walls of their houses collapsed," Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority told the AFP news agency. The storms hit four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province late on June 10, with 15 people killed in the Bannu district, including five siblings aged between two and 11. More than 140 people were injured and over 200 livestock died, he said.
Ukraine Says It Retook Two Villages As Counteroffensive Gathers Steam
Ukrainian forces claim to have retaken two villages in the Donetsk region as a days-old counteroffensive to push Russian forces out of the country gathers steam.
Ukrainian troops said they captured Neskuchne and Blagodatne on June 10 and 11 respectively, posting photos on social media from the center of the villages, a claim RFE/RL could not confirm.
Military bloggers said Ukrainian forces are now attacking the next two villages to the south, Makarivka and Urozhayne, along a road that eventually leads to the outskirts of Mariupol located 130 kilometers away.
However, Ukrainian forces moving in that direction have yet to reach the heavily fortified Russian lines, which are located about 10 kilometers south of the current fighting, experts noted.
Russia, for its part, has claimed that it has repelled Ukrainian attacks, recently posting photos of destroyed armored vehicles NATO had given to Ukraine.
On June 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that the long-expected counteroffensive had begun.
"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at," Zelenskiy said.
Military experts have said Ukraine’s current counteroffensive will be much tougher than the one undertaken last year as Russia has had months to build extensive defensive fortifications.
There have been reports of heavy casualties on both sides since the counteroffensive began.
Many analysts have speculated that Ukraine will seek to move southeast toward Mariupol, an industrial city on the the Sea of Azov, in order to cutoff and encircle Russian forces to the west.
Ukraine’s counteroffensive is taking place in several directions along the 1,000 kilometer front.
The Ukrainian military reported heavy fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in their June 11 update. Zelenskiy said there was also heavy fighting on the southern fronts.
Dam Burst
The counteroffensive has been complicated by the bursting on June 6 of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction to flood Kherson region in the south and slow down its counteroffensive.
"The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was apparently carried out with the intention of preventing the Ukrainian Defense Forces from launching an offensive in the Kherson sector," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said in a Telegram post on June 11.
Russia, which gained control of the dam shortly after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has steadfastly rejected the accusations.
Ukraine retook the city of Kherson on the west bank of the Dnieper River last year and had recently been conducting reconnaissance missions on the east bank controlled by Russia.
Malyar added that the destruction of the dam was also intended to allow Russian reserves in the region to be deployed to reinforce the areas of Zaporizhzhya and Bakhmut, the Donetsk city that had been the epicenter of the war for most of 2023.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said on June 10 that Ukrainian forces had advanced more than a kilometer at a number of points along the front line near Bakhmut.
Although Russia's private Wagner mercenary group gained control of most of Bakhmut last month, Kyiv denies that the city is completely held by Russian forces and said fighting is ongoing.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War has said that the Ukrainian armed forces appear to have also made some gains in their offensive in the Zaporizhzhya region in the south.
The Russian military has said it successfully repelled attacks in both areas. The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage in recent days showing what it said were numerous strikes on Ukrainian armored vehicles and tanks, including German Leopard 2 tanks and U.S. Bradley fighting vehicles.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded medals on June 11 to soldiers it said had destroyed the foreign weaponry donated to Kyiv.
A UN official warned on June 10 of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the dam breach and resulting flooding.
UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths told AP that an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water and said that the crisis will likely lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world, and less to eat for millions in need. "The truth is this is only the beginning of seeing the consequences of this act," Griffiths said.
On June 11, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence assessment that the destruction of the dam "has almost certainly severely disrupted" the primary source of fresh water to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
Water at the dam's reservoir had likely dropped below the inlet that feeds water to the canal delivering water to the peninsula, according to the assessment. Water is expected to stop flowing in the canal as a result, reducing the availability of fresh water in the south of the Kherson region and in northern Crimea..
The British Defense Ministry said that it expected the Russian authorities to meet civilians' water needs by using reservoirs, water rationing, drilling new wells, and bottled water.
It said that communities on both sides of the Dnieper face a sanitation crisis, limited access to safe water, and an increased risk of water-borne diseases.
Rescue efforts continued on June 11, with the Ukrainian Interior Ministry saying that 35 people, including seven children, remain unaccounted for in the Kherson region. Five people in Kherson and one person in the region of Mykolayiv have died as a result of the floods.
The Ukrainian authorities said that 32 towns and villages on the west bank of the Dnieper controlled by Ukrainian forces are still under water.
Evacuation efforts were also reported on the eastern bank of the river, which is more vulnerable to flooding.
Each side has accused the other of shelling civilians during the rescue efforts.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Reuters, AP, and dpa.
France Warns Iran On Drone Deliveries To Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on June 10 about the consequences of delivering drones to Russia, Macron's office said. In a phone call, Macron urged Iran to "immediately cease" the support it is giving Russia in the war against Ukraine. Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear program, the statement said. Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Montenegro Holds Parliamentary Vote To Secure Reforms, EU Path
Montenegrins head to the polls on June 11 for a snap elections many hope will bring in a new government to implement economic reforms, improve infrastructure, and take the NATO member state closer to European Union membership. The parliamentary vote is the first in the small former Yugoslav republic since Milo Djukanovic, the former leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), lost the presidential election in April and stepped down after 30 years in power. The state election commission said 15 parties and alliances will compete for 81 parliamentary seats in the nation of just over 620,000 people. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Heavy Rain In Northwest Pakistan Leaves At Least 20 Dead, 80 Injured
Heavy rain swept through northwestern Pakistan on June 10, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured, authorities said. Rain and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said. The severe weather also uprooted trees and knocked down electrical transmission towers. Officials were working to provide emergency relief, Ahmed said. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of life from the storm and directed authorities to pick up the pace of the relief operation.
Romanian Ambassador To Kenya Recalled For Racist Comment Comparing African Diplomats To Monkeys
Romania has recalled its ambassador to Kenya for making a racist comment that equated Africans to monkeys while convening a meeting at a UN building in Nairobi.
Dragos Viorel Tigau touched off a controversy when he said “the African group has joined us” after a black monkey appeared at the window of the conference room ahead of the meeting on April 26.
The African diplomats were not yet present when Tigau made the comment, which some people in attendance found to be insensitive and disrespectful, the website Kenyan Foreign Policy reported on June 8.
Kenyan diplomat Macharia Kamau said on Twitter that the episode "appalled and disgusted" him.
"Utter shame attempts to cover up this disgrace,” Kamau tweeted on June 8. “This [is] intolerable and unacceptable in any age, let alone [the] 21st century."
The comment prompted the African group of diplomats to seek clarification from Tigau and the Kenyan Foreign Ministry.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry said it had only been informed of the incident this week and Țigau was recalled as soon as it found out. The recall procedure has already been initiated, it said.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deeply regrets this situation, apologizes to all those affected and strongly rejects and condemns any behavior and any attitude incompatible with mutual respect. Any racist behavior or comments are absolutely unacceptable."
Tigau “presented his apology, including in writing," the ministry added, saying that its statement was communicated to African ambassadors in Bucharest on June 9 at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry “hopes that the incident will not affect the relationship with the countries of the African continent,” the statement said.
With reporting by AFP and Kenyan Foreign Policy
Russia Still Dissatisfied With Black Sea Grain Deal After UN Talks
Russia is still not satisfied with how a Black Sea grain deal is being implemented, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on June 10 after meeting UN trade officials in Moscow, TASS reported. Russia has threatened to walk away from the deal next month if demands to improve its own food and fertilizer exports are not met. The deal, struck in July last year, facilitates the "safe navigation" of grain and fertilizer to global markets. Vershinin said "barriers" to Russian exports remain. Moscow's demands include the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT international payment system. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbians March In Sixth Anti-Government Demonstration Since Mass Shootings
Tens of thousands of people marched in Belgrade on June 9, criticizing the Serbian government's response to two mass shootings last month in which 18 people died. Cardboard figures depicting President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in black-and-white striped prison suits were left in front of the government building. The sixth "Serbia against violence" protest since the first shooting on May 3 called for "stopping the promotion of violence in the public space," the removal of the interior minister and the head of the intelligence agency, and an end to the promotion of violence in the media and the public space. Earlier this week, in response to the string of mass protests, Vucic promised early parliamentary elections and the prime minister offered her resignation.
Russia Says Iceland 'Destroys' Ties By Suspending Embassy Operations
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on June 10 that Iceland's decision to suspend its embassy operations in Moscow "destroys" bilateral cooperation. Iceland said on June 9 that the operations would be suspended from August 1 due to an "all-time low" level of commercial, cultural, and political relations between the countries, adding that it had asked Russia to scale back its diplomatic activities in Reykjavik. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that "We will take this unfriendly decision into account when building our ties with Iceland in the future. All anti-Russian actions of Reykjavik will inevitably be followed by a corresponding reaction." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Joint Investigation IDs Over 25,000 Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine
Joint investigating by independent Russian media outlet Mediazona and the BBC's Russian service has recently confirmed more than 1,200 newly identified Russian troop deaths in Ukraine, putting the number of Russians killed and identified through open sources so far in the 15-month invasion at 25,218. Russia classifies its casualty figures and punishes many aspects of reporting on the conflict. Some sources suggest the actual number of Russian dead could be around twice the Mediazona/BBC figure. To read the original report by Current Time, click here.
Kazakh President Replaces Emergencies Minister As Deadly Wildfires Scorch East
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev appointed a new emergency situations minister on June 10, hours after the dismissal of his predecessor with deadly wildfires roaring in the northeast of that Central Asian country. Fifty-six-year-old ministry veteran Syrym Sharipkhanov takes over from Yury Ilyin with a regional state of emergency declared in the east and at least three forest rangers dead and 11 others reported incommunicado a day earlier. The fires have burned some 60,000 hectares of thick forest around Abai, but authorities said early on June 10 that the situation was "stabilizing." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iran's Rekabi Competes In First Climbing Tournament Since Head-Scarf Controversy
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi participated in a women's boulder World Cup event in Brixen, Italy, on June 9, her first tournament since she competed in an international contest without a head scarf last year. In October, Rekabi competed in South Korea without a hajib, later saying she had done so unintentionally. The incident occurred at a time of unprecedented protests in Iran over the death in custody of a young woman detained by morality police for "inappropriate attire." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Trudeau Pledges More Military Aid To Ukraine In Second Surprise Visit To Kyiv
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged more military aid to Kyiv on June 10 during an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital and denounced the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.
Trudeau announced a new package of military aid worth 500 million Canadian dollars ($375 million) and said Canada will take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
Canada also will supply 287 additional air-defense missiles to the Ukrainian military and 10,000 155-millimeter projectiles, the prime minister said.
Canada has already provided billions of dollars in aid, including 1 billion Canadian dollars ($750 million), he said, adding that the people of Ukraine "can count on the fact that Canada will continue its political, financial, humanitarian, and military support as long as necessary."
Trudeau, whose surprise visit to Kyiv was his second since the start of the war in February 2022, told a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Canada was seizing a Russian-owned Antonov cargo aircraft, which landed in Canada last year, and starting the process of forfeiting the aircraft to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said during the press conference that Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive was under way but declined to give any details.
"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said in response to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim on June 9 that Ukrainian forces had begun their counteroffensive. He also listed Ukraine's top military officers by name, saying they all are "in a positive mood," telling reporters to "pass that on to Putin."
He added: "It's interesting what Putin said about our counteroffensive. It is important that Russia always feels this.... They do not have long left, in my opinion."
In his comments about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, Trudeau stopped short of blaming Russia, citing the ongoing investigation.
"I know there are investigators and there are a lot of questions and intelligence being analyzed on what exactly happened to have this dam collapse," he said. "But there is no doubt in my mind that absent Russia's invasion of last February, that dam would still be standing today."
Zelenskiy’s office said he and Trudeau adopted a declaration noting that Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.
Canada, which is home to many Ukrainian emigrants, has been one of Kyiv's key allies since the Russian invasion. In addition to providing Ukraine with significant military aid, it has trained more than 36,000 soldiers and adopted sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
German Chancellor Says He Plans To Speak To Putin 'Soon'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on June 10 that he planned to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone soon to urge him to withdraw Russia's troops from Ukraine. Addressing a convention of the German Protestant church in Nuremberg, Scholz said he had spoken to Putin by telephone in the past. "I plan to do it again soon," he said, adding that "It's not reasonable to force Ukraine to approve and accept the raid that Putin has perpetrated and that parts of Ukraine become Russian just like that." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
New Zealand Broadcaster Probes Edits That Presented 'False,' 'Russian View' Of Ukraine War
New Zealand's only noncommercial, public broadcaster has announced an outside investigation and review of its editing of online stories after what it called "15 instances of inappropriate editing" that pushed a "false account" of the ongoing war in Ukraine. A Radio New Zealand media reporter added that stories "were edited to align with the Russian view of events." The broadcaster said it was probing the actions of a single employee who is currently on leave. Fourteen of the 15 stories related directly to the ongoing war in Ukraine, while the other concerned a Serbian accusation against Kyiv.
UN Court Clears 32 Of Kyiv's Allies To Participate In Trial Alleging Genocide Against Russia
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has admitted requests by 32 of Ukraine's allies to join a trial in which Kyiv alleges that Russia is guilty of genocide in the current war and that Moscow misused the international genocide convention to falsely justify its invasion of Ukraine last year. The 14-to-1 decision by the UN's highest judges clears the way for all 26 EU members minus Hungary to participate in the trial, along with other allies but not the United States. Russia has boycotted the process. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Warsaw Official: Reports Implicating Poland In Nord Stream Sabotage Are Consistent With Russian Propaganda
A Polish government official said news reports suggesting a link between Poland and explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year echo Russian propaganda.
Stanislaw Zaryn, deputy to Poland's minister coordinator of special services, said on Twitter on June 10 that the "Russian apparatus of influence" consistently uses information about Ukrainian or Polish involvement in the destruction of the pipelines to create the impression that Warsaw and Kyiv were behind the incident.
Zaryn made the comment in a series of tweets that also said the Russians "create more and more events shaped according to a logically coherent sequence, but based on untrue premises or a lie." He added that Russian disinformation "continues to try to divide Poles and Ukrainians."
A Wall Street Journal report earlier on June 10 said German investigators are examining evidence suggesting a sabotage team used Poland as an operating base to damage the pipelines.
The report said investigators have fully reconstructed the two-week voyage of the Andromeda, a 15-meter white pleasure yacht suspected of being involved in the sabotage of the pipelines.
The Journal cited people familiar with the voyage as indicating that the sabotage crew placed deep-sea explosives on Nord Stream 1 before setting the vessel on a course toward Poland.
It added that Germany was trying to match DNA samples found on the vessel "to at least one Ukrainian soldier."
Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, each consisting of two pipes, were built by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom to pump natural gas to Germany. The destruction of the pipelines occurred about seven months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the United States had learned of a Ukrainian plan to attack the pipelines three months before they were damaged by the underwater explosions.
German media in March identified the possible involvement of a yacht from a Poland-based company owned by Ukrainian citizens in the attack and said investigators had searched the yacht on suspicions that "the vessel in question may have been used to transport explosive devices.”
German media said some of the people who chartered the yacht may have shown Ukrainian passports for identification and reported that an unnamed Western intelligence agency communicated to European security agencies that a Ukrainian commando group was responsible.
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly denied any involvement in the explosions. Russia has also denied it was behind the blasts.
U.S. officials called the blasts sabotage, and European authorities later said that the sophistication of the incident -- in particular the depths at which the explosives would have been placed -- pointed to a state actor with access to complex diving equipment and detonators.
Sweden and Denmark have been leading the investigation into the explosions, which occurred on September 26 inside the boundaries of their economic zone. Both countries said the incident was deliberate but have yet to determine who was responsible.
A report by a consortium of Nordic news organization May 3 said Russian naval ships were repeatedly in the vicinity of the Nord Stream pipelines prior to the blast.
The ships included a Russian naval research vessel called the Sibiryakov, as well as a tugboat, and a third Russian naval ship. The tugboat, called SB-123, reportedly arrived on September 21, five days before the explosion, and remained there for the entire evening and night before sailing back toward Russia.
That vessel had been previously identified by the German news site T-Online as one of six vessels suspected of being involved in the explosions.
The Nordic broadcasters’ report said the ships had turned off their transmitters -- GPS-like devices that many ships around the world use to broadcast their locations.
Prior to that report, Finnish and Danish media published accounts based on marine tracking data that cast suspicion on a Greek-flagged oil and chemical tanker. The ship drifted within 500 meters of the site of the explosions before sailing to Tallinn on September 14 and then on to St. Petersburg.
The Athens-based owner of the tanker confirmed to RFE/RL that the ship drifted near the site but said it had been awaiting voyage orders.
With reporting by Reuters
