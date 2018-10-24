NATO Chief Does Not Foresee New Nuclear Deployments In Europe

BRUSSELS -- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says European members of the military alliance are unlikely to deploy new nuclear weapons on their soil in response to an alleged violation of a treaty between Washington and Moscow that bans medium-range missiles.

Speaking four days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Stoltenberg said on October 24 that NATO is assessing the security implications of the alleged Russian breach.

"I don't foresee that European allies will deploy more nuclear weapons as a response," he told a news conference.

The INF treaty prohibits the United States and Russia from possessing, producing, or deploying ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of between 500 kilometers and 5,500 kilometers.

Nearly 2,700 missiles were eliminated by the Soviet Union and the United States -- most of the latter in Europe -- under the treaty.

Trump said on October 20 that the United States will pull out of the treaty.

He and White House national-security adviser John Bolton, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow on October 22-23, cited U.S. concerns about what NATO allies say is a Russian missile that violates the pact and about weapons development by China, which is not a party to the treaty.

Voicing support for Washington, Stoltenberg said that "all [NATO] allies agree that the United States is in full compliance.... The problem is Russian behavior."

He also expressed hope that Russia and the United States will agree to extend New START, a treaty that restricts long-range nuclear weapons and is due to expire in 2021

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondent Rikard Jozwiak and Reuters