Trump Cites China Nuclear Buildup In Vowing To Abandon Treaty With Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump says that his decision to withdraw from a decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia was driven not just by Moscow's alleged violations but by a need to respond to China's nuclear buildup.

"Russia has not adhered to the agreement," Trump told reporters at the White House late on October 22. "We have more money than anybody else by far. We'll build it up until they come to their senses," he said.

"I'm terminating the agreement because they violated the agreement," Trump said, but he added that his action was "a threat to whoever you want, and it includes China, and it includes Russia, and it includes anybody else that wants to play that game. You can’t do that. You can’t play that game on me."

While China was never a party to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF), which was negotiated in the waning days of the Cold War by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, Trump insisted that China should be included in the accord.

Trump's remarks came after his National Security Adviser John Bolton met in Moscow with top Russian officials, who warned that any move by Washington to abandon the treaty would be "dangerous" and would force Moscow to take steps to restore the balance of power. Bolton is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic on October 23.

Bolton repeated Trump's argument about China in an interview with the Russian business daily Kommersant published on October 22. He said the White House is concerned both with Russia's alleged violation of the pact and China's growing intermediate-range missile capabilities, which he called a "very real threat."

While Bolton acknowledged it might be unrealistic to expect China to comply with a treaty it never signed, he argued that China's and North Korea's development of intermediate-range missiles means that the bilateral treaty with Russia is now outmoded and no longer meets today's realities.

China on October 22 decried the apparent U.S. attempt to draw Beijing into a first-ever arms negotiation.

"It needs to be emphasized that it is completely wrong to bring up China when talking about withdrawal from the treaty," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who warned Washington to "think twice" about its decision.

Defense analysts say that while Russia and the United States eliminated nearly 2,700 short- and medium-range missiles under the treaty, China all the while was building up its capabilities to field the same kinds of weapons.

For the United States, "the situation vis-a-vis China, uninhibited by any agreement, is very different and far more pressing" than that of Russia, said John Lee, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington, in a column on CNN's website on October 22.

Lee estimated that about 95 percent of the missiles in China's arsenal would violate the INF Treaty if Beijing were a signatory.

The INF treaty prohibits the United States and Russia from possessing, producing, or deploying ground-launched cruise missiles with a range of between 500 kilometers and 5,500 kilometers.

U.S. officials say Russia has been developing a nuclear-capable missile system known as 9M729 for years in violation of the treaty.

Russia denies the U.S. accusations and claims that some elements of the U.S. missile-defense systems in Europe violate the treaty -- a charge that Washington denies.

Russia raised its concerns about possible U.S. withdrawal from the INF treaty at the United Nations late on October 22.

Andrei Belousov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told a UN disarmament committee that U.S. withdrawal would be "extremely dangerous" and "would prove again that the U.S. political and military authorities [are] obsessively striving to ensure U.S. military superiority over the rest of the world" rather than seeking "peace and stability."

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

