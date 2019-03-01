NATO Chief Urges Russia To Comply With INF Treaty

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged Russia to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a cornerstone of arms control for decades.



"NATO does not want a new cold war, we don't want a new arms race and we call on Russia to come back into compliance with the INF Treaty," Stoltenberg said after talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Sofia on March 1.



Last month, Washington formally suspended its obligations under the 1987 INF Treaty that bans all land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.

This came after Washington and NATO repeatedly accused Moscow of violating the accord by developing the 9M729 cruise missile, also known as the SSC-8.



Russia, which has denied any breaches, has also announced it is withdrawing from the INF Treaty.



"These new Russian missiles are nuclear capable, they can reach European cities, they are hard to detect, and they have little warning time so they reduce the threshold for any potential use of nuclear weapons in an armed conflict and therefore it's important that we continue to call on Russia to come back into compliance," Stoltenberg said.



He added that at the same time NATO needs to be prepared for a world without the INF Treaty and with more Russian missiles.



In his state-of-the-nation speech last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said if the United States deployed new missiles in Europe, Moscow will retaliate by fielding new weapons that will take just as little time to reach their targets.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP