NATO Defense Ministers Meet To Discuss Raising Spending, Afghanistan

BRUSSELS -- Defense ministers from NATO's 29 member states are meeting in Brussels on June 29 to discuss raising defense spending further and sending more troops to Afghanistan to help the government battle a resurgent Taliban.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said allies have agreed to increase troop numbers in Afghanistan, but there is no question of returning to a combat role.

"I can confirm we will increase our presence in Afghanistan," he said. "We will look into how we together can... have enough troops to help the government and break the stalemate and so lay the ground for a political solution."

NATO currently has about 13,500 troops in what is known as the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, of which half are from the United States.

Stoltenberg did not give precise figures but said that 15 NATO members "have already pledged additional contributions to Resolute Support Mission, and I look forward to further announcements from other nations."

U.S. media report that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is weighing sending another 3,000 to 5,000 troops to Afghanistan in order to break what Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has called a "stalemate" between Afghan government forces and the Taliban.

Allies are also expected to announce individual figures for defense expenditures, after approval by NATO ambassadors, with the overall spending for 2017 at some $280 billion.

Stoltenberg on June 28 announced that NATO allies -- with the exception of the United States -- will increase defense spending by 4.3 percent this year, marking a cumulative $46 billion increase since 2014.

"After years of decline, in 2015 we saw a real increase in defense spending across European allies and Canada," Stoltenberg said.

NATO sets a goal of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense for each member, but only the United States, Britain, Estonia, Greece, and Poland now meet that guideline, leaving the United States shouldering about 70 percent of the alliance's expenditures.

During a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels on May 26, Trump sharply criticized many NATO members for failing to meet military spending targets.

Stoltenberg said that the alliance expects three other member states -- Romania, Lithuania, and Latvia -- to reach the 2 percent threshold this year and in 2018.

