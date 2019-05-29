PRISTINA -- NATO peacekeepers and Serbia have clashed over whether the Balkan nation's government knew in advance of a series of raids by Kosovar police on suspected organized crime groups in the Serb-dominated north of the country that has fanned already-tense relations between the two neighbors.



Vincenzo Grasso, a spokesman for the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), told RFE/RL on May 29 that a day earlier during the operation -- which also resulted in the detention of two members of the UN mission in Kosovo, including a Russian citizen who was later released -- there was "continuous" communication between Pristina, the peacekeepers, the international community, and the Serbian military.



"It's true they knew," Grasso said.



When asked whether that included Serbia knowing at least a day before the operation took place, he said: "I'm surprised everyone is surprised. We have continuous communication and during the operation there was a constant information exchange and everybody was informed. We have been informed the day before."



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic immediately rejected the notion that the authorities in Belgrade knew anything specific before the operation was under way, and disputed Kosovo’s claims that the action was purely policing in nature.



"So the Serbs are 28 times more criminals, and everything is fair? And why is the Russian administrator to blame? Because he was standing on the barricades on the roads? And how fortunate is it that KFOR was standing there?" he asked.

Simmering Tensions



The raids have brought simmering tensions to a boil in a region that is known for its instability.



The European Union, the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), and KFOR all quickly called for calm.



Nonetheless, Serbia, which does not recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province, has ordered its troops on high alert while a column of army vehicles packed with troops was seen heading toward the border with Kosovo.



Meanwhile, vocal Serbia supporter Russia has accused Kosovo of provocation with the police operation in the country’s mainly ethnic-Serb north.



Kosovar officials said that more than 20 people -- mainly police officers -- were arrested for being involved in "criminal activities" and that 11 were injured during the operation.



The raids that involved special police forces were conducted in Zubin Potok and other municipalities including Mitrovica South and Skenderaj.