NATO Ministers To Meet Amid 'Disagreements' Over Turkish Syria Operation

NATO defense ministers are gathering in Brussels for two days of talks that are likely to be overshadowed by what U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper called Turkey's "unwarranted" incursion into northeastern Syria.

The offensive by NATO-member Turkey drew sharp condemnation from many allies, amid concerns that it could undermine regional stability and reverse gains made against the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

"Turkey put us all in a very terrible situation," Esper said at the German Marshall Fund think tank ahead of the Brussels meeting, adding that Ankara needed to return to being a "responsible ally."

Ankara, he said, was "heading in the wrong direction" and getting closer to Moscow.

On October 22, the Russian and Turkish leaders agreed to a deal aimed at keeping Kurdish forces away from Syria's border with Turkey. It extended a five-day cease-fire in the region that was brokered by Washington.

And the United States the next day announced it was lifting its sanctions imposed on Turkey over its operations against Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom Ankara regards as terrorists.

Turkey's assault began after Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region earlier this month.

The United States and Turkey have backed different anti-government forces in Syria's more than eight-year civil war. Russia, along with Iran, has provided crucial support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking to journalists on October 23, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged that there were "differences" between NATO allies over Turkey's actions in Syria.

"That's also a reason why I think it's important that we meet, because the best way of addressing disagreements is to sit together around the table and then to discuss and try to find a way forward," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief also said that recent developments in Syria underscored "the urgent need for a political solution."

Stoltenberg welcomed the "significant reduction in violence and fighting" following last week's agreement between Turkey and the United States, but noted that it was "a bit too early" to determine the consequences of the Moscow-Ankara deal.

The NATO ministers are also due to discuss the Western military alliance's commitments to Afghanistan and Ukraine, adaptation to hybrid threats, such as 5G telecommunications security, and progress on boosting quick-response capabilities, among other things.

The talks will set the stage for the meeting of NATO leaders in London in December.

