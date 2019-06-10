Navalny Aide Volkov Taken Into Custody Right After Serving 20-Day Jail Term

MOSCOW – A senior aide to Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been taken into custody shortly after serving 20 days in jail on charges related to an unsanctioned rally against the retirement age increase in Moscow last September.



The director of Navalny's Anticorruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, said on June 10 that Leonid Volkov is now being charged with organizing an unsanctioned public rally in St. Petersburg.



Zhdanov said earlier that investigators threatened to charge Volkov with holding unsanctioned rallies against the pension reform in eight other cities.



On May 22, a Moscow court jailed Volkov for 20 days after finding him guilty of inciting demonstrators to violence by broadcasting the September 2018 rally on social media. It said demonstrators scratched a parked car and slightly injured two police officers.



Volkov was arrested in Moscow on May 21 and was originally charged with organizing an unsanctioned rally. It was unclear why the charges were changed.



Volkov is a project manager at Navalny's Anticorruption Foundation, which has published several reports documenting alleged corruption in circles close to President Vladimir Putin, and led Navalny's campaign ahead of the March 2018 presidential election.



Navalny was barred from taking part in that election because of past convictions that he and his supporters say were fabricated to keep him out of electoral politics.



On September 9, Navalny and his supporters organized mass rallies in Moscow and other cities against the government's decision to raise the retirement age. Police detained more than 1,000 demonstrators across the country.